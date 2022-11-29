ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

click orlando

FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

WASHINGTON – FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn't share our values.”. Wray said the FBI was concerned that the Chinese had the ability...
WASHINGTON STATE
click orlando

Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG – Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat on Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would stay up only a few minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started refreshing constantly,...
click orlando

House panel says lax screening helped facilitate PPP fraud

WASHINGTON – Financial technology firms abdicated their responsibility to screen out fraud in applications for a federal program designed to help small businesses stay open and keep workers employed during the pandemic, a report by a House investigations panel said Thursday. The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis...
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Countries To Move To

It seems like each day we receive reports of new archeological discoveries that expand our knowledge of humanity’s movement from place to place. Many of these findings have pushed back the timeline of when people moved.  In the 21st century, with technological breakthroughs, ever-improving communication, better opportunities for travel as well as a rise in […]
click orlando

Prosecutor drops Australian Parliament House rape charge

CANBERRA – An Australian prosecutor on Friday dropped the rape charge of a woman who was allegedly assaulted in a parliamentary office after he determined that the stress of the trial would put her life at risk. Former government staffer Brittany Higgins alleges a more senior colleague, Bruce Lehrmann,...

