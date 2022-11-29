Vermont men's soccer at Syracuse: Game, ticket info for NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

The University of Vermont men's soccer team is one win away from unknown territory: The College Cup.

The Catamounts (16-3-2) will head to third-seeded Syracuse later this week for an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal matchup with the Orange (16-2-4). The winner will advance to the NCAA semifinals — called the College Cup — in Cary, North Carolina.

Vermont-Syracuse is set for a 2 p.m. start on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Vermont and Syracuse met during the regular season, settling for a 1-1 draw at Virtue Field on Sept. 2. The Catamounts, ranked eighth in the country, reached the quarterfinal round for the second time in program history, joining the 1989 squad, following a 3-0 home victory over UCLA this past Saturday night. Previously, the Cats rallied in the first two rounds of the tournament, besting Quinnipiac in double overtime and then storming back on the road at SMU.

See below for game details and ticket information for the Vermont-Syracuse matchup:

Game day: Saturday, Dec. 3

Game time: 2 p.m.

Site: Syracuse, New York

Stream: ESPN+ (subscription required)

Ticket info

► UVM has a limited ticket allotment, the school's athletic department announced Tuesday afternoon . Fans interested in purchasing tickets are asked to submit a request form at go.uvm.edu/qtrs22 by noon Wednesday.

► UVM is also offering a fan bus to Syracuse with limited spots available, at a rate of $75 per seat, which includes a ticket for the game. Those interested must fill out a form at go.uvm.edu/qtrbus by noon Wednesday.

► Additionally, tickets are available at the gate the day of the match, according to Syracuse athletics . They are $10 for the general public and $5 for senior citizens and youth ages 18-and-under. The SU Soccer Stadium, which holds 1,500 spectators , opens one hour before game time.

