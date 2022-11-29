ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Vermont men's soccer at Syracuse: Game, ticket info for NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZJ5y_0jQrBY7A00

The University of Vermont men's soccer team is one win away from unknown territory: The College Cup.

The Catamounts (16-3-2) will head to third-seeded Syracuse later this week for an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal matchup with the Orange (16-2-4). The winner will advance to the NCAA semifinals — called the College Cup — in Cary, North Carolina.

Vermont-Syracuse is set for a 2 p.m. start on Saturday, Dec. 3.

'They play Catamount soccer': Veterans carry UVM into NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

Vermont and Syracuse met during the regular season, settling for a 1-1 draw at Virtue Field on Sept. 2. The Catamounts, ranked eighth in the country, reached the quarterfinal round for the second time in program history, joining the 1989 squad, following a 3-0 home victory over UCLA this past Saturday night. Previously, the Cats rallied in the first two rounds of the tournament, besting Quinnipiac in double overtime and then storming back on the road at SMU.

More: Vermont men's soccer buries UCLA to reach 2022 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

See below for game details and ticket information for the Vermont-Syracuse matchup:

Game day: Saturday, Dec. 3

Game time: 2 p.m.

Site: Syracuse, New York

Stream: ESPN+ (subscription required)

Ticket info

► UVM has a limited ticket allotment, the school's athletic department announced Tuesday afternoon . Fans interested in purchasing tickets are asked to submit a request form at go.uvm.edu/qtrs22 by noon Wednesday.

► UVM is also offering a fan bus to Syracuse with limited spots available, at a rate of $75 per seat, which includes a ticket for the game. Those interested must fill out a form at go.uvm.edu/qtrbus by noon Wednesday.

► Additionally, tickets are available at the gate the day of the match, according to Syracuse athletics . They are $10 for the general public and $5 for senior citizens and youth ages 18-and-under. The SU Soccer Stadium, which holds 1,500 spectators , opens one hour before game time.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5 .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont men's soccer at Syracuse: Game, ticket info for NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mychamplainvalley.com

A tie for first in 2022 Killington Cup women’s slalom

KILLINGTON, VT – Sunday marked the finale of the 2022 Killington Cup and one more must-watch event; the women’s slalom. It concluded just before 2pm and just before the rain began. But for the entirety of the racing, it was the picture perfect day for the final opportunity...
KILLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington

Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
BURLINGTON, VT
wwnytv.com

Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
MASSENA, NY
informnny.com

Heavy lake snows south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
WATERTOWN, NY
vermontcatholic.org

Catholic school superintendent takes questions on Catholic education

David Young, a former South Burlington schools assistant superintendent and superintendent, is the new superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Burlington. He answered the following questions posed by Vermont CatholicManaging Editor Cori Fugere Urban. CFU: Why did you choose to move from an administrative position in public education...
BURLINGTON, VT
mountaintimes.info

Women of Killington

I could feel the snow melting underneath my feet, as I swung my oldest, bestest ski sister around by the elbow. We were dancing in the joy of the moment and celebrating our 35-year-old sisterhood. Then we grabbed the next elbow, a woman who has never ski raced a day in her life, but has recently retired and embraced the 100 Day Club lifestyle with grace and enthusiasm. Off to the corner was another woman, who has moved to another ski town but comes home every year for this weekend.
KILLINGTON, VT
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three restaurants fail their health inspections: November 13 to 19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19 Three food services failed their inspections: Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse Alvord […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
sevendaysvt

Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington

Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
BARTON, VT
WCAX

Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express

HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression. North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers. New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those stores are in the North Country. BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
Syracuse.com

Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CAMILLUS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy