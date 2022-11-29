Read full article on original website
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Wet and breezy start to the weekend ahead of falling temperatures
This morning: Rising temps, rain showers, breezy, low 45. Today: Morning cold front, clearing, windy, falling temps, high 54 (p.m. high 44) Monday: Clouds increase, afternoon showers, high 47. Tuesday: Rainy, breezy, high 50. Wednesday: Rain showers, high 50. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good morning & happy Saturday!. It’s a soggy and...
Windy & wet early start to the weekend for Columbus area
Saturday: Morning cold front, clearing, windy, falling temps, high 54 (pm high 44) Temps climbed back above normal today, even with a good deal of clouds. Temps will initially fall tonight to the middle 40s only, and then start to rise as the cold front nears and the winds pick up. Temps will be back in the lower 50s by midnight with winds starting to really kick up.
Cold start to December, but big warm-up returns to Columbus area
Thursday: Sunshine early, mostly sunny late, high 38. It has been a much colder day today after temps surged ahead of the front into the upper 50s early this morning. Temps dropped nearly 20+ degrees behind the front. We have been cold and windy with sunshine through the day today. Expect skies to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight tonight with lows dropping to the upper teens to lower 20s inside the city.
Morning Forecast: December 3, 2022
Columbus police officer not charged in 2021 fatal …. A Columbus police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2021 will not face charges. OSU student government seeking to prevent student …. OSU student government seeking to prevent student car thefts with steering wheel locks. Gov. DeWine supporting several...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in November went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.8 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From county-music star Reba McEntire to Cirque Dreams Holidaze and the Columbus Symphony’s Holiday Pops Spectacular, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Statehouse Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: Dec. 1Following the tree lighting, the festival continues with arts and crafts, special performances by local […]
‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ kicks off Christmas season in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Live spectacular “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is coming to Columbus for the first time this week for two performances at the Palace Theatre. A Broadway-style production filled with contemporary circus arts, Holidaze is at the Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. A cast of holiday storybook characters come to […]
Head-On Collision on Maple Avenue Sends Two to Hospital
ZANESVILLE, OH – Zanesville Police are investigating a head-on crash on Maple Avenue that sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Maple Ave. and Brandywine Blvd around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Zanesville police along with the Zanesville Fire Department and Genesis Community Ambulance responded...
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
Morgan Wallen announces 2023 concert in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced a new world tour starting in 2023, which includes a stop in Columbus. Wallen will play Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, according to a release. The singer’s “One Night At A Time World Tour,” will include special guests HARDY, Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and […]
Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.
Measles case confirmed at Westerville City Schools
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
Katalina’s Tres to open in Franklinton next summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Columbus’ most popular destinations for breakfast and lunch is expanding again. Katalina’s is adding a third restaurant, this one at 480 W. Town St. in Franklinton. “This is a perfect fit for us,” owner Kathleen Day said. “We think we can fill a need in the neighborhood.” […]
Man struck by SUV near Blacklick dies of injuries
BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has died after being struck by an SUV Thursday afternoon in the East Broad neighborhood near Blacklick. Columbus police said that at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 29-year-old Chandra Bhattarai was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Waggoner Road and Overmont Ridge Road. An approaching driver lost control of […]
Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase. Of the 50 confirmed cases in unvaccinated individuals, most have been discovered in daycare centers. However, Westerville City Schools shared with families there was one case discovered in the district. Community member said […]
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James […]
Child injured in double shooting in northeast Columbus
Child injured in double shooting in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XKX0K1. Child injured in double shooting in northeast Columbus. Child injured in double shooting in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XKX0K1. NBC4 Today GV Lights Celebration. NBC4 Today GV Lights Celebration. NBC4 Today German Village Lights Celebration. NBC4 Today German Village...
Madison County community mourns volleyball coach killed in crash
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The London community and others in Madison County are mourning the loss of a beloved local mother and volleyball coach. Jessica Ernst, 34, died after a car crash on Saturday morning. Parents of kids she coached said she was incredibly involved in the community. “She just is constantly so giving and […]
