Murder suspect caught on camera at Detroit gas station seconds before shooting driver of truck, police looking for tips
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips after a man was caught on surveillance camera at a gas station getting into a truck moments before the driver was shot and killed.
Body found in trunk of car after shootout with police
DEARBORN, Mich. — State police are investigating after finding a dead body in the trunk of a car following a deadly shootout in a Detroit suburb. Michigan State Police said on social media that their investigation revealed that the Dearborn Police Department was attempting to stop a vehicle that was believed to be involved in an endangered missing person investigation. Officers engaged the car in a pursuit.
WNEM
$2500 cash reward available for unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man was found dead in a residence, and police need help with this unsolved murder. Jaymes “Saint” Wright, 30, was found shot to death in a residence in the 300 block of W. 4th Avenue in Flint on Nov. 5 at 10 p.m.
Michigan truck driver found dead in semi on I-75
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a truck driver was found dead in a semi-truck on I-75 in Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to southbound I-75 near Schaefer Highway at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving several calls that a semi-truck was blocking the left lane of the well-traveled highway.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
fox2detroit.com
Documents: Driver originally from Pontiac had violent history with dead girlfriend in trunk
FOX 2 (WJBK) - More details are emerging after a Tennessee woman with a body in her trunk crashed into a house at the Dearborn-Detroit border, resulting in a shootout with police and a self-inflicted fatal wound by the driver. Three months before Eleni Kassa’s remains were found in the...
Mysterious package delivered to Evansville Police Department
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A package made a long journey across the Midwest and is now in the hands of the Evansville Police Department. Officers say the mysterious package, which was sent from Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, isn’t supposed to be opened until December 1. “That’s over 450 miles from here – all […]
Passerby finds wrecked vehicle in ditch in Northern Oakland County, driver dead inside
A man from Michigan’s Thumb region has died after a crash overnight in Oakland County, but the wrecked car wasn’t discovered until morning.
WNEM
Sheriff: Burton man arrested for trafficking 13-year-old
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Burton man has been arrested for allegedly human trafficking a 13-year-old girl. The investigation began after a young victim went to Hurley Medical Center and provided information involving her 13-year-old sister, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST)...
Body of 31-year-old woman found in trunk of car; More details revealed in Dearborn crash-turned-shootout
Michigan State Police released new details regarding a bizarre chain of events that took place in Dearborn on Sunday – starting with a police chase, a car crash and gunfire, and ending with the body of a 31-year-old woman found in car’s trunk.
30-year-old driver dies on I-75 in Detroit after troopers find him with no pulse in semi truck
Authorities said a semi truck driver is dead after he was discovered with no pulse on Tuesday evening in an 18-wheeler on I-75 in southwest Detroit.
WNEM
Caro man killed in Oakland Co. crash
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a rural Oakland County crash where a 33-year-old Caro man was found dead in the driver’s seat. Investigators said troopers received reports of a car in a ditch along Grand Hall Road in Groveland Township about 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
Authorities searching for missing Pontiac woman last seen in July
Officials in Oakland County are asking for help with finding a Pontiac woman who has been missing for more than four months.
Detroit police: 2-year-old girl found after kidnapped by father
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Detroit home by her father has been found.According to the Detroit Police Department, Najja Macon, 35, broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street on Sunday.Police say the child's mother was in the dining room when Macon, who had knife, ran to an upstairs bedroom took Miyah without permission. He fled then fled the home in a 2011 Ford Fusion.Detroit police say on Tuesday that Macon is expected to turn himself in.
Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
Mother posts $50K GoFundMe to replace her son's van, destroyed in a deadly Thanksgiving Day crash in Roseville
A mother is asking the community to donate to her Gofundme to buy a new passenger van for her son and his family after theirs was destroyed in a Thanksgiving Day crash in Roseville.
Man tried to grab, then chased 9-year-old boy playing outside in St. Clair County: police
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who drives a white van after what appears to be an attempted child abduction.
Police investigating shooting in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigation a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Ypsilanti Township near the county border. Police received a call at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, that a man had been shot in the 3000 block of Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township and was on his way to the hospital in a private vehicle being driven by a friend, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after driving off Oakland County road, uprooting tree during crash
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man's body was found inside a crashed vehicle Tuesday morning in Oakland County. According to police, a driver in Groveland Township saw a vehicle in the ditch in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road just after 8:30 a.m. The driver checked on the vehicle, which was cold, and saw a person inside.
fox2detroit.com
Driver dead, body found in trunk after Dearborn police chase ends in crash
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead and a person's body was found in the car's trunk following a Dearborn police pursuit that ended in a crash. The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon on Tireman near Wyoming on the Detroit-Dearborn border. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on...
