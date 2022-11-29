ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Boston 25 News WFXT

Body found in trunk of car after shootout with police

DEARBORN, Mich. — State police are investigating after finding a dead body in the trunk of a car following a deadly shootout in a Detroit suburb. Michigan State Police said on social media that their investigation revealed that the Dearborn Police Department was attempting to stop a vehicle that was believed to be involved in an endangered missing person investigation. Officers engaged the car in a pursuit.
DEARBORN, MI
WNEM

$2500 cash reward available for unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man was found dead in a residence, and police need help with this unsolved murder. Jaymes “Saint” Wright, 30, was found shot to death in a residence in the 300 block of W. 4th Avenue in Flint on Nov. 5 at 10 p.m.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan truck driver found dead in semi on I-75

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a truck driver was found dead in a semi-truck on I-75 in Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to southbound I-75 near Schaefer Highway at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving several calls that a semi-truck was blocking the left lane of the well-traveled highway.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
WARREN, MI
WEHT/WTVW

Mysterious package delivered to Evansville Police Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A package made a long journey across the Midwest and is now in the hands of the Evansville Police Department. Officers say the mysterious package, which was sent from Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, isn’t supposed to be opened until December 1. “That’s over 450 miles from here – all […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WNEM

Sheriff: Burton man arrested for trafficking 13-year-old

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Burton man has been arrested for allegedly human trafficking a 13-year-old girl. The investigation began after a young victim went to Hurley Medical Center and provided information involving her 13-year-old sister, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST)...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Caro man killed in Oakland Co. crash

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a rural Oakland County crash where a 33-year-old Caro man was found dead in the driver’s seat. Investigators said troopers received reports of a car in a ditch along Grand Hall Road in Groveland Township about 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police: 2-year-old girl found after kidnapped by father

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Detroit home by her father has been found.According to the Detroit Police Department, Najja Macon, 35, broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street on Sunday.Police say the child's mother was in the dining room when Macon, who had knife, ran to an upstairs bedroom took Miyah without permission. He fled then fled the home in a 2011 Ford Fusion.Detroit police say on Tuesday that Macon is expected to turn himself in.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police investigating shooting in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigation a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Ypsilanti Township near the county border. Police received a call at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, that a man had been shot in the 3000 block of Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township and was on his way to the hospital in a private vehicle being driven by a friend, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

