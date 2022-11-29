(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Detroit home by her father has been found.According to the Detroit Police Department, Najja Macon, 35, broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street on Sunday.Police say the child's mother was in the dining room when Macon, who had knife, ran to an upstairs bedroom took Miyah without permission. He fled then fled the home in a 2011 Ford Fusion.Detroit police say on Tuesday that Macon is expected to turn himself in.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO