Read full article on original website
Heaven sent
2d ago
Damn she was working and still felt the need that she had to take from other lord these people need to really be held accountable for the children they raise
Reply
6
Carolyn Cannon
1d ago
I can't believe she was released. She is a menace to this community and hard working people. After all the hard work the police did, she should be put on a work program to pay the folks back. Good work by our local police force.
Reply
4
kenneth collins
2d ago
sure hope they give her plenty of time to think about the trouble she caused others by taking what they worked for so they could take care of their families!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Lexington Park Big Lots Store
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 2 pm, the suspect entered the Lexington Park Big Lots store, filled two reusable bags with merchandise and left the store without paying for any of the items.
Breakfast Bandit On The Loose After Robbing Maryland Home At Knifepoint
Police are investigating a home invasion after a man was robbed at knifepoint in his Glen Burnie residence, authorities say. The 32-year-old victim was at home when a male suspect forced their way into his house around 8:20 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the 8100 block of Harold Court while armed with a knife, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WBOC
2 Arrested for Attempted Murder in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.-Two suspects are facing serious charges after a shooting incident in Salisbury. On November 27, 2022, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Deputies responded to the 800 block of West Road in reference to shots fired. Deputies located shell casings in the parking lot and later found a vehicle that had been shot. The vehicle was processed and the occupant was interviewed.
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought it my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Accused of Threatening Car Repossession Man and Police With Shotgun
GOLDSBORO, Md. - We are learning more about the Goldsboro man accused of a 4-hour standoff with police on Monday. The Caroline County Sheriff's office says 40-year-old Thomas Lee Miller Jr. threatened a tow truck driver. The alleged victim, Joseph Lituski, tells WBOC that it happened at a home on Main Street in Goldsboro at around 12 p.m., as he was repossessing a car.
WMDT.com
DSP asking for public’s help in identifying grocery store robbery suspect
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect in the Rehoboth Beach area. At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the Safeway located at 19283 Coastal Highway for a reported robbery. It was learned that an unknown woman had tried to leave the store without paying for a cart full of personal care items. When the woman was confronted by a store employee, she allegedly pushed the cart into the employee and pulled out pepper spray from her shirt. The suspect then reportedly sprayed the employee before fleeing the store with most of the items in the cart.
Attempted murder charges in Salisbury drug-related shooting
A 14-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at someone during an open-air cocaine sale on the Eastern Shore Tuesday.
Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Identifying Robbery Suspect
Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday evening at a Rehoboth Beach grocery store. On November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the Safeway […] The post Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Identifying Robbery Suspect appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Cambridge man charged with attempted murder following stabbing investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge man is behind bars following a weekend stabbing investigation. On Saturday, Cambridge Police responded to the Emergency Department at Shore Regional for an assault and met with the victim who was suffering from two lacerations to the forehead area. Further investigation revealed that some type of altercation had taken place at a residence in the 700 block of Moores Avenue, at which time the victim reported that the suspect, 47-year-old James Skinner, stabbed him in the forehead.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of November 21 – November 27, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,417 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-69018. On November 26, 2022, Deputy Lee responded to the 3500 block of Ponds Wood Road in Huntingtown,...
DC Woman Who Repeatedly Head-Butted US Deputy In Court Sentenced To Prison Time: DOJ
Federal authorities say that a Washington, DC woman will spend more than a year behind bars for assaulting a Deputy US Marshal during a separate court proceeding earlier this year. Annabelle Liebsch, 38, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with all but 18 months suspended pending the completion of...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland firearm distributors targeted in gun store thefts, ATF investigating
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is investigating after thieves target at least three gun stores in Maryland. Three firearms distributors across Anne Arundel and Montgomery Counties were targeted over the last two weeks. Anne Arundel County Police said a white...
WBOC
Dover Police Say Attempted Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act
DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after officers caught him attempting to burglarize a woman's home on Monday night. Police said that shortly before 9 p.m., they received a call from a woman who stated that someone was trying to break into her home on the 800 block of South State Street. Officers responded to the house and reportedly observed Dwayne Tate, of Dover, wearing a mask and standing on the front porch of the home.
Facebook Marketplace deal goes wrong at Starbucks parking lot in Gambrills
Anne Arundel County Police say two people arranged to sell a coat to an online buyer outside a Gambrills Starbucks. They ended up meeting a masked man with a gun.
Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster
BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police.
WJLA
Dean of students at DC school arrested for indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jamie Lee White, a leader at an elementary school in D.C., has been arrested for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt, Md., according to police. The Greenbelt Police Department said the 45-year-old is suspected of multiple incidents of indecent exposure at Buddy Attick Lake Park. On...
WMDT.com
Law enforcement officials remind shoppers of credit card skimmers amid holiday season
DELMARVA – Are you someone who only uses your debit or credit card as your main form of payment? You may think twice about that as the presence of card skimmers increase during the holiday season. The Pocomoke City Police Department tells 47ABC, over the past few years they’ve...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Burglary-To-Motor-Vehicle In Ace Hardware Store Parking Lot
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 3:40 pm, the suspect entered a vehicle in the parking lot of the Ace Hardware in Charlotte Hall and stole cash.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Woman Gets Over Million Dollarl Judgement in Vehicle Crash Lawsuit
It took two trials for an Anne Arundel County woman to get a judgment in her favor after a 2017 vehicle crash in which her attorney left her lasting injuries from the crash, including a concussion that was not diagnosed when she first went to the emergency room, according to her attorney. 65-year-old Ouida Fluck won $1,042,000.
Comments / 9