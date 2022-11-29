Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Baltimore Police searching for gunman in brazen liquor store shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help finding the person seen on video shooting into a car driving away from a liquor store earlier this month. The shooting happened on November 15 in the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road, according to police. The video shows...
foxbaltimore.com
Man dies nearly 5 months after shooting; death ruled homicide, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified three recent homicide victims, including a man who was shot in April and died in September. Police say 25-year-old Deontae Curry was shot on April 12 in the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue. Police say Curry died from his injuries on September 2. On November 21, his death was ruled a homicide.
45-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 45-year-old woman was shot last night in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly after 11 pm, The Baltimore Police Department patrol officers received a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the 4000 Block of Saint Clair Crossing, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was brought to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. This case remains under investigation. The post 45-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
32-Year-Old Critically Injured In Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Eastern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 800 Block of North Belnord Avenue shortly before 2:30 am. The Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the location, they located the victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 32-Year-Old Critically Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
34-year-old man shot, killed in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest side of the city were sent to the 100 block of North Kossuth Street to investigate reports of gunfire in the area around 4:15 p.m., police said.While searching for the source of the gunfire the officers came across a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Body Found With 'Apparent Injuries' Leads To Homicide Investigation In Lancaster
A body with "apparent injuries" was found in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to " a subject down" in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., the department stated in a release that afternoon. Upon...
Two young adults identified in fatal North Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. 22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.
28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a man was shot multiple times in Northwest, Baltimore. Shortly before 12:30 pm yesterday, officers from the Northwest District responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in the area for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. Detectives at the Northwest District are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Killed In Late Night Baltimore Shooting
Police are investigating a murder that occurred overnight in Baltimore, authorities say. Investigators were able to locate the 35-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds after a Shot Spotter alert was received in the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue shortly before midnight, Monday, Nov. 28, according to Baltimore police.
Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Man Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was seriously injured yesterday afternoon in Central Baltimore. Officers from the Baltimore PD responded to an area hospital at approximately 4:20 p.m. in response to a shooting victim who had walked in asking for medical treatment. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the left armpit area of his left arm. The injuries to the victim are serious. According to the victim, he was shot around 4 p.m. in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Boulevard and McCulloh Street, but detectives have been unable to locate the scene The post Man Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are searching for a man who was last seen on November 19th. 4 days after his disappearance, police located his abandoned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore but did not find any clues or information regarding his whereabouts. Police in Baltimore are seeking your assistance in locating 28-year-old Darian Boone. The last time he was seen was in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue on the 19th of November. His height is approximately 6 feet, and his weight is 175 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatsuit The post Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
35-year-old man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night. At approximately 11:47 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from apparent...
Nottingham MD
Victim in fatal White Marsh house fire identified
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The female victim who died in a fatal White Marsh house fire earlier this month has been identified. Amanda Nicole Altman, 41, of the unit block of Wolf Trap Court (21236), perished in the November 20 blaze at the same address. Three adjacent townhomes also suffered damage in...
foxbaltimore.com
Police unable to locate crime scene after shooting victim walks into hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and walked himself into a hospital just before 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the local hospital where the victim came seeking treatment. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man with a gunshot wound to his left arm...
foxbaltimore.com
Victim found by MTA Police Officer dies of gunshot wounds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot over the weekend died from his injuries, police announced Tuesday. The 38-year-old victim was shot Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. while in the 900 block of North Broadway Street. Police say when they arrived, the man was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the...
wypr.org
Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison
Once again, murders in our city continue to be committed with alarming, frightening and painful frequency. As you’ve undoubtedly heard, more than 300 people have been killed in Baltimore for the 8th consecutive year. The horrible count stands at 308 as of this morning. That’s exactly the number of...
Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park
BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
Teen Hospitalized In Critical Condition In Baltimore Following Shooting, Police Say
Authorities say that a teenager is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by an unknown assailant in Maryland over the weekend. Officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded to the 2000 block of East North Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, where there was a report of a 17-year-old who had been shot in the thigh.
