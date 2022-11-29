ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YourCentralValley.com

Holiday-Pop Up kicks off Saturday at River Park in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Street Eats and River Park are teaming up for a new event that aims to emphasize local businesses during this holiday season called The Fresno Street Eats Holiday Pop-Up. The event kicks off on Saturday at River Park and will take place every Saturday in December. The event will feature […]
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Don’t Miss The Christmas Parade

To kick off December with the holiday spirit, The Merced Main Street Association and The Downtown Neighborhood Association are holding the Downtown Christmas Parade. This year’s parade will be taking place on Main Street in downtown Merced on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the theme is “Rocking around the Christmas Tree Through the Decades.”
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Automobile fan in Merced has reasons to be thankful

We should be very thankful for many things all around us. But for some folks the fourth Thursday of November is the only time of the year that Thanksgiving is observed. I think thankfulness should be a daily occurrence and practiced many times each day. I have many things I...
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Harris Ranch Ranked Among Best Independent US Restaurants

Harris Ranch has again cracked the list of top independent restaurants in the United States. The trade publication Restaurant Business ranked the sprawling resort and eatery on Fresno County’s west side at No. 33 in its 2022 Top 100 Independents listing. According to Restaurant Business, Coalinga-based Harris Ranch totaled...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local sixth grader is now a published author

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local sixth grader is now a published author after she wrote a book about her struggles with anxiety during the pandemic. It was an emotional day for sixth-grade author Kayluh Beltran as she stood in front of her classmates and shared her ongoing battle with anxiety. Kayluh was just nine […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Clovis man sentenced to life for murders of wife and mother-in-law

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man convicted of murdering his estranged wife and mother-in-law in 2016 in Clovis was sentenced Wednesday to 52 years to life in state prison. Dave McCann was convicted of killing 37-year-old Tierney Cooper-McCann and her mother, 68-year-old Judith Cooper of Paso Robles. 55-year-old McCann...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

With 592 Housing Units Planned at Manchester Center, Blackstone Poised for Rebirth

The second floor of the Manchester Center mall in central Fresno will become 592 units of housing, according to Mayor Jerry Dyer. “Blackstone is the spine of Fresno. It is an area that people travel on a daily basis and it has been historically for retail and commercial. But the future of Blackstone is much more than that. It is about housing.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

New survey names iconic Valley eatery as one of America’s top restaurants of 2022. Here’s how they stacked up.

A force in the San Joaquin Valley’s culinary industry is among America’s hardest-charging and highest-grossing restaurants, according to a national survey of independent non-chain restaurants. Following a pandemic hiatus, Restaurant Business, a restaurant trade publication, released its Top 100 Independents list, a ranking of the top independent eateries...
COALINGA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Do you know Madera resident Peggy Cunha?

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in locating the next of kin for a 72-year-old woman who died in Madera County.  The coroner says Peggy Cunha passed away in Madera County on November 18 and it is not known where Cunha was originally from.  She was a […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Last roll call for Collins on council

The community gathered at this last city council meeting on Nov. 21 to thank him for his 31 years of service on the city council spanning over 47 years. Collins has served three stints on the council, initially from 1975-1991, then 2005-2009 and again from 2011 until 2022. He served as mayor from 1987-1991. During that time, he used his expertise in city planning to shape Visalia into one of the most well-maintained cities in California. His focus on quality of life issues balanced the economic desires for slow or rapid growth and ensured every area of town, every project in all types of zoning had an attention to landscaping, water use, curb appeal and local character.
VISALIA, CA

