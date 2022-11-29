Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Holiday-Pop Up kicks off Saturday at River Park in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Street Eats and River Park are teaming up for a new event that aims to emphasize local businesses during this holiday season called The Fresno Street Eats Holiday Pop-Up. The event kicks off on Saturday at River Park and will take place every Saturday in December. The event will feature […]
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
mercedcountytimes.com
Don’t Miss The Christmas Parade
To kick off December with the holiday spirit, The Merced Main Street Association and The Downtown Neighborhood Association are holding the Downtown Christmas Parade. This year’s parade will be taking place on Main Street in downtown Merced on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the theme is “Rocking around the Christmas Tree Through the Decades.”
Visalia kicks off holiday season with 76th Candy Cane Lane Parade
The floats and performers in downtown Visalia Monday night transformed Main Street into Candy Cane Lane.
mercedcountytimes.com
Automobile fan in Merced has reasons to be thankful
We should be very thankful for many things all around us. But for some folks the fourth Thursday of November is the only time of the year that Thanksgiving is observed. I think thankfulness should be a daily occurrence and practiced many times each day. I have many things I...
GV Wire
Harris Ranch Ranked Among Best Independent US Restaurants
Harris Ranch has again cracked the list of top independent restaurants in the United States. The trade publication Restaurant Business ranked the sprawling resort and eatery on Fresno County’s west side at No. 33 in its 2022 Top 100 Independents listing. According to Restaurant Business, Coalinga-based Harris Ranch totaled...
Artist and Fresno Native Rae Dunn donates to Marjaree Mason Center
Excitement filled the Marjaree Mason Center as artist and Fresno native Rae Dunn unboxed items from her clothing line and gifted them to the families being served.
Picture from Oak Fire named one of Time's top 100 photos of 2022
An image of the devastating flames of the Oak Fire, which tore through parts of Mariposa County, has been named one of Time's Top 100 Photos of the Year.
KMJ
Suspects Wanted After Stealing Large Amount Of Cash And Jewelry In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Four suspects are now on the run following a robbery near Shaw and Valentine in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says two people went to the bank in the area and withdrew a large amount of cash. Officers say the two were then followed by...
Local foundation is giving back to families that lost a child
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One local foundation is giving back to families that lost a child and are grieving during the holidays. The “NK Foundation” was started by a mother that lost her 17-year-old son Nick Kauls and she was inspired to connect with others grieving like she was. “It’s very difficult to do sometimes […]
Council to vote on new park in Fresno High neighborhood
Fresno Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and city officials outlined the next steps for the "Pocket Park" on the northeast corner of Van Ness and Weldon Avenues.
Police Digital Forensic Analyst gives tips to protect yourself while shopping online
Promises of deep discounts from the comfort of your home have many people turning to online shopping this holiday season.
Local sixth grader is now a published author
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local sixth grader is now a published author after she wrote a book about her struggles with anxiety during the pandemic. It was an emotional day for sixth-grade author Kayluh Beltran as she stood in front of her classmates and shared her ongoing battle with anxiety. Kayluh was just nine […]
KMPH.com
Clovis man sentenced to life for murders of wife and mother-in-law
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man convicted of murdering his estranged wife and mother-in-law in 2016 in Clovis was sentenced Wednesday to 52 years to life in state prison. Dave McCann was convicted of killing 37-year-old Tierney Cooper-McCann and her mother, 68-year-old Judith Cooper of Paso Robles. 55-year-old McCann...
GV Wire
With 592 Housing Units Planned at Manchester Center, Blackstone Poised for Rebirth
The second floor of the Manchester Center mall in central Fresno will become 592 units of housing, according to Mayor Jerry Dyer. “Blackstone is the spine of Fresno. It is an area that people travel on a daily basis and it has been historically for retail and commercial. But the future of Blackstone is much more than that. It is about housing.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
AOL Corp
Sale closed in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: $737,500 for a single-family residence
The spacious property located in the 5900 block of West Modoc Avenue in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was sold on Nov. 16, 2022. The $737,500 purchase price works out to $250 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,950 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot.
sjvsun.com
New survey names iconic Valley eatery as one of America’s top restaurants of 2022. Here’s how they stacked up.
A force in the San Joaquin Valley’s culinary industry is among America’s hardest-charging and highest-grossing restaurants, according to a national survey of independent non-chain restaurants. Following a pandemic hiatus, Restaurant Business, a restaurant trade publication, released its Top 100 Independents list, a ranking of the top independent eateries...
Do you know Madera resident Peggy Cunha?
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in locating the next of kin for a 72-year-old woman who died in Madera County. The coroner says Peggy Cunha passed away in Madera County on November 18 and it is not known where Cunha was originally from. She was a […]
thesungazette.com
Last roll call for Collins on council
The community gathered at this last city council meeting on Nov. 21 to thank him for his 31 years of service on the city council spanning over 47 years. Collins has served three stints on the council, initially from 1975-1991, then 2005-2009 and again from 2011 until 2022. He served as mayor from 1987-1991. During that time, he used his expertise in city planning to shape Visalia into one of the most well-maintained cities in California. His focus on quality of life issues balanced the economic desires for slow or rapid growth and ensured every area of town, every project in all types of zoning had an attention to landscaping, water use, curb appeal and local character.
Fall foliage creates flooding risks ahead of Thursday's storm
With the breezier conditions earlier this week, it's a sea of leaves everywhere you go.
