The community gathered at this last city council meeting on Nov. 21 to thank him for his 31 years of service on the city council spanning over 47 years. Collins has served three stints on the council, initially from 1975-1991, then 2005-2009 and again from 2011 until 2022. He served as mayor from 1987-1991. During that time, he used his expertise in city planning to shape Visalia into one of the most well-maintained cities in California. His focus on quality of life issues balanced the economic desires for slow or rapid growth and ensured every area of town, every project in all types of zoning had an attention to landscaping, water use, curb appeal and local character.

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO