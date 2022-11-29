ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Mother Accused Of Killing Her Two Toddlers After They Were Found In Bathtub With Multiple Stab Wounds

By Sebastian Martin
californiaexaminer.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Killer who fatally stabbed 4 University of Idaho students still at large; victim had posted she was "one lucky girl" hours before death

The killer - or killers - who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large early Wednesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community. Meanwhile, photos and messages on Instagram show the four as close-knit, longstanding friends, with one victim recently writing she was "one lucky girl to be surrounded by these people."
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students

No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Dog is found alive and unscathed at bloody scene of Idaho college murders

Idaho police have confirmed that an unharmed dog was found at the crime scene of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department released a statement on Monday saying that officers responding to the fatal stabbings at 1122 King Road on 13 November located a dog at the residence. The pet was unharmed and turned over to Animal Service, police said. It has since been released to a “responsible party.”It is unclear whether the dog belongs to one of the surviving roommates or the victims — Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle,...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

'Frenzied Attack With Extreme Violence': University Of Idaho Murders Compared To Ted Bundy's Brutal Killings — See GRAPHIC Photos

Investigators are still hunting for answers more than two weeks after the vicious attack that left four University of Idaho students dead, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Experts are now comparing the horrific killings to Ted Bundy's vicious rampage on the Chi Omega sorority, drawing attention to the similarities of both crimes as the search continues.Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were tragically found stabbed to death on November 13 at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho. At this time, no suspect has been named and no murder weapon has been found, although the...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy