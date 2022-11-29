Mother Accused Of Killing Her Two Toddlers After They Were Found In Bathtub With Multiple Stab Wounds

Read full article on original website
The Four Idaho Students Found Dead In An Off-Campus Home Were "Likely Sleeping" When They Were Stabbed To Death, The Coroner Said
"It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death," the coroner said.
Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say
New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
AOL Corp
Idaho police ask for public’s help after tips that 1 of the 4 students murdered had a stalker
Police are investigating claims that one of the victims killed in Moscow, Idaho, had a stalker. Four University of Idaho students were found dead with multiple stab wounds the morning of Nov. 13: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. Police have not located...
Missing California Mom Of Two Found Dead In Desert After Sister Finds 'Significant Amount Of Blood' In Home
Rachel Castillo disappeared under suspicious circumstances and was later found in a "remote location" in Antelope Valley, authorities said. Her ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, has been identified as the "primary suspect." Rachel Castillo, a California mom of two, has been found dead in a “remote” desert just days after her sister...
Idaho Police Don't Understand How Roommates Slept Through Gruesome Murders
The two surviving roommates are not viewed by police as suspects.
Sister of Murdered Idaho Student Discusses Sleeping Roommates
Alivea Goncalves, sister of one of the victims, reflected on the police's latest conclusions two weeks after the attacks on University of Idaho students.
Killer who fatally stabbed 4 University of Idaho students still at large; victim had posted she was "one lucky girl" hours before death
The killer - or killers - who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large early Wednesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community. Meanwhile, photos and messages on Instagram show the four as close-knit, longstanding friends, with one victim recently writing she was "one lucky girl to be surrounded by these people."
Idaho Police Say Man Victim Called Seven Times Not Murder Suspect
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have yet to identify a suspect more than 10 days after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death.
Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery
As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.
Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students
No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
Police Believe Four University Of Idaho Students Were Stabbed To Death In 'Targeted' Attack
Police now say that the four University of Idaho students – Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves – were all killed with "an edged weapon such as a knife," and that their deaths were targeted. Four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus residence...
Idaho Official Reveals if Students' Killer Left 'Symbol' at Crime Scene
"The bottom line, whoever is responsible for this is still at large," Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said on Tuesday.
Idaho university murder victim's mom reveals last messages she sent just hours before killing
Kristi Goncalves, mother of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, reveals she talked to her daughter and received photos from her just hours before killing on Nov. 13, 2022.
New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims
Investigators are racing to find a suspect in the gruesome murder of four University of Idaho students following the autopsy results showing the victims suffered “extensive wounds.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Nov. 18, 2022.
Arizona Murder Suspect Allegedly Pawned Chainsaw Still Covered With Torn Flesh
Investigators said Thomas Wallace pawned a camera, a camera bag and a chainsaw with “torn flesh, ligaments, and biological matter” on it for $50 total.
Video from a late-night food truck shows 2 Idaho students in the hours before police say they were stabbed to death
Two of the four students can be seen on video ordering a plate of carbonara from a food truck in Moscow, Idaho, at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Dog is found alive and unscathed at bloody scene of Idaho college murders
Idaho police have confirmed that an unharmed dog was found at the crime scene of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department released a statement on Monday saying that officers responding to the fatal stabbings at 1122 King Road on 13 November located a dog at the residence. The pet was unharmed and turned over to Animal Service, police said. It has since been released to a “responsible party.”It is unclear whether the dog belongs to one of the surviving roommates or the victims — Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle,...
Idaho Students' Killer May Be An 'Incel' Who Felt Rejected—Psychiatrist
Police have not yet identified a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in their beds on November 13.
Idaho police investigating quadruple murders asked about similarities to 2021 unsolved Oregon stabbing attack
A police official investigating the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students said he received a tip about a stabbing attack last year in Salem, Oregon.
'Frenzied Attack With Extreme Violence': University Of Idaho Murders Compared To Ted Bundy's Brutal Killings — See GRAPHIC Photos
Investigators are still hunting for answers more than two weeks after the vicious attack that left four University of Idaho students dead, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Experts are now comparing the horrific killings to Ted Bundy's vicious rampage on the Chi Omega sorority, drawing attention to the similarities of both crimes as the search continues.Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were tragically found stabbed to death on November 13 at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho. At this time, no suspect has been named and no murder weapon has been found, although the...
