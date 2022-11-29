ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Radio Iowa

Creighton Survey shows drop in business optimism as year end looms

The economy usually perks up with year-end holiday shopping, but there are few signs of optimism heading into December in the latest survey of business leaders in Iowa and eight other Midwestern states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says for the first time in recent years, the region’s overall index...
KCRG.com

Carbon pipeline company makes its pitch in northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A carbon capture pipeline company now thinks it can gain approval to build in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska by next summer, with construction to begin shortly thereafter. But, not everyone is on board. It’s a process proponents say could have a real impact on climate...
WHO 13

Cool and wet winter expected for central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooler than normal and wetter than average winter is expected for central Iowa. The waters over the eastern Pacific have a big influence on the long-term forecast for the United States and around the world. These pattern shifts are referred to as El Nino and La Nina. El Nino occurs […]
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
moneywise.com

First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Iowa

We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Please be aware that some (or all) products and services linked in this article are from our sponsors. The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) offers access to affordable mortgage rates, down payment and closing costs assistance,...
98.1 KHAK

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa

There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
travel2next.com

4 National Parks in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state sandwiched between Minnesota to the north and Missouri in the south. The “Hawkeye State” is filled with countryside dotted with cornfields and farmlands. Surprisingly 92% of the state is farmland. Now that’s a lot of corn and cows!. This is an...
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]

If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
Radio Iowa

Democrat Finkenauer named to post in Biden Administration

Former northeast Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is now working in the Biden Administration. Finkenauer’s title is Special Envoy for Global Youth Issues. A news release indicates she will be the State Department’s principal public representative on youth-related programs and issues. Finkenauer worked on Joe Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign and, as a member of congress, publicly endorsed Biden before the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR looking for campground hosts

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to host campgrounds at state parks. The hosts will live at the state parks for the months of April through October, working 20 to 30 hours per week. Volunteers will help provide park information to campers, take care of the site, perform light administrative tasks, and more.
Radio Iowa

Corps of Engineers to study possible changes in Missouri River levees

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is agreeing to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid a repeat of recent major floods. State officials in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska worked together to suggest changes to reduce the risks following the 2019 flood. Colonel Travis Rayfield, commander of the Corps’ Kansas City District, says federal law restricts what they can do when rebuilding levees that were broken by floodwaters.
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s governor urging congress to repeal military’s COVID vaccine mandate

Governor Kim Reynolds is among 21 Republican governors who’re asking congress to repeal the COVID vaccine mandate for America’s soldiers. Governor Reynolds, in a written statement, said the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for the military “creates a national security risk.” Reynolds said it affects national guard units at the state level as well and restricts governors’ ability to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.
kiwaradio.com

Rising Food Insecurity Indicates Iowa’s Homeless Population Will Increase

Statewide Iowa — The CEO of Iowa’s largest homeless shelter says a key indicator suggests more Iowans may become homeless in the months ahead. Melissa O’Neal, the CEO of Central Iowa Shelter and Services, says just before people can no longer afford to pay rent or a mortgage, the last thing they stop buying is food.
Radio Iowa

State board certifies nearly all of Iowa’s 2022 election results

Most of Iowa’s 2022 General Election results have been officially certified. According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, the governor and other elected officials who serve as the Iowa State Board of Canvassers have met by phone and signed off on nearly all the results county officials certified in November.
Radio Iowa

Gas prices drop again in Iowa

Gas prices in the state are following the national trend and continue to drop. AAA-Iowa says the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Iowa is $3.21, down about 14 cents compared to last week. That price is down 31 cents from one month ago. Davenport has the...
