Digital Trends
Xbox Game Pass adds Lego Star Wars and a former Switch console exclusive
Xbox Game Pass is getting 11 new games in December, with some out on the platform starting today. The list includes The Game Awards nominated Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Eastward, which was previously a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch. Microsoft’s gaming service tends to add two batches...
Digital Trends
Warzone 2.0 and DMZ contract guide: every contract and reward explained
When Warzone first launched as a new player in the battle royale space, it probably could’ve succeeded just by riding off the Call of Duty brand name alone. Instead of taking the easy way, though, Warzone wanted to make itself stand out from other games by adding its own set of unique mechanics and features. While some were present from the start, such as the Gulag system, others were added and changed as the seasons went on, such as with contracts.
Digital Trends
Best upgrades to buy first in Evil West
We don’t get a whole lot of western-themed action titles, but if that’s your thing, Evil West is finally here to deliver. This fast-paced action title is set in an alternate timeline where cowboys are forced to face off against vampires and other supernatural foes. As such, you can expect that it’s packed to the brim with some unique weaponry and exciting ways to beat down those opponents. If you’re looking to put up the best fight against them, however, you’ll need to find Bucks scattered around each level that will allow you to buy upgrades for your arsenal.
Digital Trends
Elden Ring for PS5 is $15 off with delivery in time for the holidays
What’s that, you still haven’t played Elden Ring? Now’s your chance to play one of the best RPGs for PS5 for less with this fantastic deal. You can grab Elden Ring on PS5 for just $35, saving $15 off the usual price of $50 — and it’ll arrive in time for the holidays, so that’s your festive season sorted!
Digital Trends
Why I refuse to buy The Callisto Protocol on PC, even with an RTX 4090
The Callisto Protocol was one of my most anticipated games of the year, so you can imagine how disappointing it was to learn that the PC port runs terribly. I’ve been down this road before with the best graphics card money can buy, and I refuse to go down it again.
Digital Trends
Trust me: Play The Callisto Protocol on its easiest difficulty setting
The Callisto Protocol is out today and it’s receiving a very mixed response. Reviews criticized the survival horror game for a host of issues, including its messy combat system, weak story, and performance issues. I highlighted those issues in Digital Trends’ own review, though I ultimately enjoy its Xbox 360 throwback feel. However, if you’re jumping in this weekend, here’s a word of advice.
Digital Trends
Don’t miss this (Oculus) Meta Quest 2 bundle deal – save $50
Jump into virtual reality with the Meta Quest 2, which you can purchase from Best Buy with a $50 discount that brings its price down to $350 from its original price of $400. To make the VR headset more tempting, it’s in a bundle that includes free copies of popular titles Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber. There’s no information on how long this offer will last, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you don’t miss out.
Digital Trends
Nvidia may be shooting itself in the foot with its new monster GPU
Nvidia has only just launched the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080, but there’s another GPU that’s just starting to appear for sale — the RTX 6000. The card is not only more powerful than the flagship RTX 4090, but it also has a hefty $9,999 price tag. What is the RTX 6000, exactly, and what does it mean for Nvidia’s next-gen cards? Here’s what we know.
Digital Trends
How to farm EXP fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon is, at its core, an RPG. While your trainer doesn't actively participate in the battles themselves, the game is still all about leveling up your team to overcome tougher and tougher challenges. As is the case with just about all RPGs, leveling up comes in the form of earning experience points, or EXP. Not only does earning EXP help improve your Pokémon's stats, but it is also required for them to evolve.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $500 off right now
The holiday weekend brought a ton of great deals, but you may not have been able to capitalize on them. It can feel like you’ve totally missed out. However, that’s totally not the case at all, as many companies know that seasonal shopping starts at a different time for everybody. At least, that’s the impression we get when we look at this deal on a complete Dolby Atmos sound system from Samsung. This deal includes one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (the HW-Q990B Soundbar), as well as a subwoofer and two up-firing rear speakers, at a special rate of $500 off. The price is down to $1,400 from the typical $1,900 and is proof that great savings can linger.
Digital Trends
Grieving in Elden Ring: my quest for closure in The Lands Between
“Gotta say Elden Ring becomes so much less fun at the end.”. On May 24, 2022, my friend Andrew Thomas pinged me via Facebook chat with that message. While I had crammed most of the game into a single frantic week in February to review it for launch, Andrew had been plugging away at it casually and sending me his observations along the way.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, December 3: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#532)
Trying to solve Wordle #532 for December 3, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
Digital Trends
How to exfil in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ
The new DMZ mode that launched alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has captivated an audience, offering a bit more of a laid-back experience. It plays much more like Escape from Tarkov rather than Warzone 2.0, with an emphasis on extracting valuable loot. One of the key mechanics requires players to exfil via chopper, which is the only way to secure the loot you’ve collected during a run.
Digital Trends
One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy
If you’re searching for a chance at a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, look no further than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. This brings its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,100 — it’s still expensive, but if you’ve got the cash and you want one of the best OLED TV deals for your living room, don’t hesitate to make this purchase immediately as the offer may disappear at any moment.
Digital Trends
Xbox Series S is cheaper now than it was on Black Friday
Missed out on grabbing an Xbox Series S for $250 on Black Friday at Walmart? It may not have felt like it at the time but that actually meant you could hold out for a better deal. Right now, at Walmart, you can buy an Xbox Series S for $240, saving you $60 off the usual price of $300. One of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals around, it works out as an extra $10 off if you bought during Black Friday. Let’s take a look at why the Xbox Series S is worth buying.
Digital Trends
Almost a week after Black Friday, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is still $250 off
It’s almost a week since Black Friday, but Dell is still selling the Dell XPS 13 with a $250 discount that lowers the massively popular laptop’s price to a more affordable $749 from its original price of $999. It’s one of the best offers from the Dell laptop deals during the shopping event, so don’t miss this chance to grab it. Once the Dell XPS 13 returns to its normal price, we’re not sure when’s the next opportunity to buy it for cheaper than usual, so hurry up and take advantage of this limited-quantity deal.
Digital Trends
How to interrogate enemies in Warzone 2.0
When you and your squad drop into the map for a round of Warzone 2.0, knowledge and teamwork are king. Being a tight, coordinated unit is one thing, but knowing where the enemy is before they know where you are can overcome most skill gaps. Between footsteps, radar, and contracts, there are a lot of methods in Warzone 2.0 held over from the previous Call of Duty games that let you recognize where enemies are, and also one brand new system: interrogations.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $580 off right now
Don’t settle for regular desktop computer deals if you’re looking for a new gaming desktop — you should be taking advantage of gaming PC deals like Dell’s $580 discount for the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition, which lowers its price to $2,400 from its original price of $2,980. This is a limited-quantity deal that’s a holdover from Cyber Monday, so there’s not much time left for you to avail yourself of the offer. If you don’t want to miss out, make the purchase right now.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 1-day sale on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
As 2022 draws to a close, you might be thinking about how you can be more productive in 2022. If you’re in the market for a new laptop that can do it all, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals for you right here! You can grab the Microsoft Surface Laptop right now from Best Buy for $1,000, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300 — and this deal is for today only, so you’d better move fast before it sells out.
