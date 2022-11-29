About time the truth comes out. Unfortunately all my health insurance wouldn't cover surgery without first trying these shots. Now I have lost so much muscle from them, many joints are bone on bone and now I can't afford surgery. HEALTHCARE IN AMERICA SUCKS
BUSTED!! I took care of a lady who ended up paralyzed from the waste down bc of them shots! When my husband and I went to neurologist he dropped us as patients due to the fact I professionally told him he was out his mind for wanting to "TRY" something on us!! I'm so grateful I had prior input!! Just like ibuprofen... I almost lost my father from him taking that! it ate thru his Small intestine and lower belly!! Shame, we are supposed to rely on those said doctors to take great care of us, yet in all reality, they only care about 🤑 stay wised up!!
Its ABOUT TIME these shots were maligned for all the side effects, temporary and permanent, they cause. next up, nsaids.
Comments / 70