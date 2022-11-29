ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Build on the beach, and you should be on your own | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hojlX_0jQrAILP00
The shuffleboard court, palm trees, pipe, rebar, concrete and other debris now rest on the sand below the Hawaiian Inn hotel in Daytona Beach Shores after Nicole landed in the area causing major destruction in Daytona Beach this month. [ WILLIE J. ALLEN JR | Orlando Sentinel ]

Build there, and you’re on your own

To ease property insurance woes, Florida governments should buy damaged beachfront property | Column, Nov. 28

Columnist Robert Sanchez’s proposal is one worth considering, but to be truly effective, the expense of buying out property owners would be enormous. If people insist on building and rebuilding on vulnerable (coastal) properties, perhaps they should be denied property hazard insurance of any kind. In other words, they would have to be self-insured. Additionally, they would be required to put up an escrow account that would cover the cost of cleaning up the debris if their structure did not survive a natural disaster. Yes, they would still be required to pay property taxes and, no, they can’t “own” the beach. No matter what impact this would have on insurance rates and property values, I think the number structures on the beaches and barrier islands would drop dramatically. As things are, I think that Florida is rapidly becoming uninsurable anyway.

Jack Ballinger, Palmetto

Democrats for a Trump nomination

An officer and a gentleman | Letter, Nov. 28

I’m sure Democrats will do all that they can to ensure Donald Trump is the Republican nominee. That strategy seemed to work in the midterms.

Bob Orf, Tampa

Lecture the politicians

A wonkish look at why inflation is high | Column, Nov. 26

Congratulations to Professor Murad Antia for a splendid lecture on inflation. The formula — M x V = P x T — was on Nobel-winning economist Milton Friedman’s license plate. I suggest only that he delivered his explanation to the wrong group of students. It has been politicians who have put numbers into the equation, and then offered us all sorts of fanciful explanations for the outcomes. Politicians need a remedial tutorial on basic economics. I’m glad that Antia is doing what he can, for the rest of us know and feel what he is saying, but we remain vulnerable to those who didn’t take his course.

Pat Byrne, Largo

Comments / 88

Mary Ann Nussbaum
4d ago

I agree if you’re stupid enough to build on the beach you should be responsible for the cost to rebuild. Why should my insurance be canceled or the price jacked up out of sight because you.

Reply(11)
54
Barney Rubble
3d ago

Yeah I say it screwed up the insurance prices long enough that's why they're Barrier Islands to help protect the main land not to live on or it should be at the home owners expense.

Reply(4)
18
TruthBTold
3d ago

And what about everyone who builds in an area anywhere prone to natural disasters? Wildfires and earthquakes in California? Tornado alley? How dare anyone live there!

Reply(3)
12
Related
FloridaDaily

New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting

This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
FLORIDA STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security increases coming soon for Florida households

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you already know, inflation is hitting Florida quite hard. Residents are paying more⁠ for everything, as much as almost $10,000 more per year in Florida when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Remember that the environment is Florida’s economy | Letters

Florida residents will all agree with Craig Pittman’s essay on the need to fix our environment. After all, “The environment is our economy.” What we don’t all agree on is the “how to.” No amount of restoration of water will help until polluters are stopped. Overdevelopment is obvious to everyone. Rising sea levels will continue to get worse until we use only clean energy sources. Florida must stop fossil fuel encouragement and profiteering. Florida springs are diminishing, and our water levels are down. Destruction of the aquifer may cause developers to slow down.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida pulls $2 billion from BlackRock asset management firm over ideology

TALLAHASSEE — Florida will pull $2 billion from the largest asset management firm in the world over ideological differences. State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Thursday that Florida will immediately freeze about $1.43 billion in long-term securities and about $600 million in short-term overnight investments managed by BlackRock because of the firm’s use of “Environmental, Social and Governance” standards — known as ESG.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

After 77 years, I’m still in search of this ‘white privilege’ | Letters

Please help me find my white privilege. I am 77 years old and still in search of it. Where do I sign up for it? Am I too old now to take advantage of this mystery called white privilege? I worked two jobs while in college, worked my whole life, served in the Vietnam War, never was arrested (because I never gave law enforcement any excuse to arrest me), received about half a dozen traffic tickets that I probably deserved in 60 years of driving. Is this mystery called white privilege based on obeying the law, working your whole life, treating others the way you wish to be treated? If so, then I have white privilege. If it is based on some other facts, I am not sorry I missed the boat.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach

Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy