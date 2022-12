QUEENS, N.Y. – Five Johnnies recorded double-figures, including a game-high 18 points from Andre Curbelo, as the St. John's men's basketball team improved to 8-0 with a 95-68 victory over LIU (1-5) on Tuesday in Queens. It marks just the second time in the last three decades St. John's has opened its season with eight-straight wins. Posh Alexander registered 12 points and a game-high eight assists while Joel Soriano recorded his NCAA-leading seventh double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.

