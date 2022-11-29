ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Is it Too Late to Buy Cardano? The Failed Stablecoin Project and the Blockchain Future

To say 2022 has been disappointing for the crypto market would be an understatement. The gentle winter that began in late 2021 has drawn out too long, overhauling the industry. Despite being one of the world’s most established cryptocurrencies, Cardano wasn’t spared from its aftermath. ADA has lost close to...
NEWSBTC

‘More Than Just Cryptocurrency’ – Runfy to Rival Cardano and Theta Network for Most Appealing Protocol

New token launches are often an avenue for users to decide whether their present investment is profitable or if they would like to be a part of a more unique, sustainable platform. We have compiled a report on critical aspects of Runfy’s protocol, as the new coin, named $RNF, promises to be more than the average crypto token. It will offer health and lifestyle support for its community members with policies that will rival past crypto favorites Cardano and Theta Network.
NEWSBTC

Huobi Token Breaches $7 Marker Following Update On This Planned Coin Unveiling

Huobi Token (HT), a cryptocurrency trading exchange asset with an overall valuation of $868 million, recorded a significant uptick in its price after an announcement made by Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron blokchain. According to data from Coingecko, on November 29, the asset went up by 13% and...
NEWSBTC

Can Runfy Token, Binance Coin, And Cosmos Attract New Money In 2023?

Despite the recent slump in the crypto markets, Binance Coin (BNB) and Cosmos (ATOM) are two of the main tokens that crypto investors anticipate will see big price gains in the coming year. These two projects have the ability to increase by a factor of ten, but analysts noted that a third cryptocurrency, Runfy Token (RNF), also has tremendous upside potential. In this article, we will outline why Runfy Token (RNF) might be the best new cryptocurrency for long-term crypto investment.
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Whale Withdraws $65.5M In LTC From Binance, Bullish Sign?

Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn $65.5 million in LTC from the crypto exchange Binance, a sign that may prove to be bullish for the price of the coin. A Litecoin Whale Has Taken Out 835.8k LTC From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale...
NEWSBTC

This Historic Bitcoin On-Chain Support Level Is Still Not Lost

On-chain data shows the historical 20-Day MA Bitcoin aSOPR support level has continued to hold so far. Bitcoin 20-Day MA aSOPR Rebounds Off Historical Support Line. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC aSOPR recently retested its 8-year old support. The “Spent Output Profit Ratio”...
NEWSBTC

Will Bitcoin (BTC) See A Christmas Rally? Here’s What To Watch

After the recent speech by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, there was a price firework on the stock market, from which Bitcoin also benefited. As a result, the BTC price has climbed to over $17,000. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $16,982. However, the joy could not last...
NEWSBTC

Gbrick Token (GBXT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Gbrick Token (GBXT) on December 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GBXT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Based on fourth industry-related technologies such as AI, IoT,...
NEWSBTC

US Institutional Investors Flocking Back To Bitcoin – Is The Bottom In?

The Bitcoin price has seen a minor rally after yesterday’s speech by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. The price rose above $17,000, driven by the statement that smaller rate hikes are likely imminent and could begin in December. Ultimately, analysts see a 50 basis point hike in December...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bearish Signal: MPI Records Highest Value Since April 2022

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin MPI has surged to its highest value since the April of this year, a sign that may prove to be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index Has Spiked Up During Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a...
NEWSBTC

Compound (COMP) And Decentraland (MANA) See Negative Trends As Flasko (FLSK) Goes Up

The crypto world has been thrown in a loop for the last month. Both BlockFi and FTX have filed for bankruptcy in just a single month. These sudden events caused a massive selloff where coins suffered price drops. With significant currencies like Compound (COMP) and Decentraland (MANA) losing their value, Flasko appears to bring light into the crypto darkness.
NEWSBTC

Dash 2 Trade Presale is Selling Out Quickly: $7.5M Raised and Last Stage Approaching.

The Dash 2 Trade presale is selling out much quicker than expected as investors scramble to get a piece of the crypto intelligence and analytics platform at lower prices before the last stage goes live. The presale continues to gather momentum after hitting the $7.5 million milestone, meaning that it’s...
NEWSBTC

Tacen: Your End-to-End, One-Stop Launch Suite For Token Projects

An efficient, reliable and secure one-stop shop platform that promises to make life easier for prospective crypto token developers, entrepreneurs and hopeful traders – a perfect line that best describes compliance software company Tacen. As it embarks on a journey to revolutionize both centralized and decentralized exchanges, Tacen will...
NEWSBTC

iFortune Coin (IFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed iFortune Coin (IFC) on November 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a BNB blockchain-based ecosystem, iFortune serves as a...
NEWSBTC

New Cryptocurrency, Plona (PLON), Could Surpass Apecoin (APE) And Ripple (XRP)

With new coins streaming into the market daily, keeping tabs on the ones with fantastic potential can be challenging. Coins like Apecoin (APE) and Ripple (XRP) sprung up and became sensational. However, relatively unknown presale coins, like Plona (PLON), quickly gain traction and pay off juicy returns on investment. The...

