Most of the Manson electric guitars in the wild are those that are created and manufactured by Indonesian manufacturer Cor-Tek; part of the collaboration between Cort and Manson to create an affordable line of the renowned T-style design. However, aside from that successful partnership, Manson Guitar Works continues to be a British company that has forged a long-lasting reputation of producing very high-quality boutique guitars. Given the profile of the artist they are most famously associated – who now owns a majority share in the brand – in the recent past they have been defined as the company that produces Matt Bellamy’s signature guitars, and to that end for 2022 Manson have produced a limited edition of two UK-built Matt Bellamy signature models — the DL-2 and the MB-2 – the latter, and our review model, is based on a limited-run special edition model from 2012.

1 DAY AGO