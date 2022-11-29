Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
The Big Review: Manson MB-2 – the ultimate Matt Bellamy signature guitar?
Most of the Manson electric guitars in the wild are those that are created and manufactured by Indonesian manufacturer Cor-Tek; part of the collaboration between Cort and Manson to create an affordable line of the renowned T-style design. However, aside from that successful partnership, Manson Guitar Works continues to be a British company that has forged a long-lasting reputation of producing very high-quality boutique guitars. Given the profile of the artist they are most famously associated – who now owns a majority share in the brand – in the recent past they have been defined as the company that produces Matt Bellamy’s signature guitars, and to that end for 2022 Manson have produced a limited edition of two UK-built Matt Bellamy signature models — the DL-2 and the MB-2 – the latter, and our review model, is based on a limited-run special edition model from 2012.
guitar.com
Ibanez announces TOD10 and KRYS10 Polyphia signature models
Ibanez has announced their two new high-performance Polyphia signature model guitars, the TOD10 and KRYS10. The TOD10 is Tim Henson’s signature model and is available in metallic silver, and Scott LePage’s KRYS10 is available in metallic gold. Both guitars are equipped with Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge and MG-T locking machine heads, while also sporting a Graph Tech nut and glow-in-the-dark side dots.
Comments / 0