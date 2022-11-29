ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Dear white people: UK senior Sophia Rosing has shown us we need to wake up and do better.

I can’t say I’m shocked to see the kind of behavior we all witnessed last week coming from a University of Kentucky student who was born and raised in Kentucky. The amount of racism I witnessed as a white person on the UK campus in the 2.5 years I lived there — and as a resident of this state all my life — is insane. No region of the state that I have lived in was free from blatant or passive aggressive racism, as much as we all would like to think. I can remember many fraternity parties in someone’s basement where people sang along loudly to rap music no pauses for the N-word, Many white men who would say the N-word followed by, “It means friend,” or “My friend gave me the pass,” in my presence.
LEXINGTON, KY
