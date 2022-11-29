ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rincón Latino Market opens on West Newberry Road in Gainesville

By Alan Festo, The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago

Gainesville's newest market is ready to add to the area's growing Latin American influence.

Rincón Latino Market, 4000 W. Newberry Road, Suite K, held its grand opening on Friday and offers a variety of foods from across Latin America, specializing in produce and baked goods.

"We wanted to offer something fresh with the bakery, and also Latin food, it's not very easy to find around the area," said employee Karolain Hidalgo.

Owner Diana Gomez, a native of Colombia, said many of her best products sold out over the weekend but expects to be restocked on Tuesday. Still available on Monday were green and yellow plantains, yuca, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, pineapples, mangoes and more.

She said that while some of the produce she carries may be available in other markets around town, other items can be more difficult to find, particularly of the quality and quantity she carries.

The bakery and coffee bar is tucked in the back-right corner as you enter the market. Customers can select from made-from-scratch baked goods from across Latin America, including empanadas, papas rellenas, sandwiches, cakes, cookies, sweet and cheese breads and more.

Due to the small space, Jonathan Carreno, Gomez's son, handles the baking duties from another location. Carreno's wife, Diana Vanegas, could be seen behind the counter Monday helping a customer with a coffee drink.

Gomez hasn't been in Gainesville long, deciding to move to the area from Puerto Rico about 8 months ago after visiting family here on vacation.

"It's beautiful here," she said, while also noting how much she enjoys how quiet and multicultural the city is.

Rincón Latino Market is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Rincón Latino Market opens on West Newberry Road in Gainesville

