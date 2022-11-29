Read full article on original website
fintechfutures.com
Singapore’s Trust Bank taps Thought Machine for core banking tech
Singapore’s Trust Bank has selected Thought Machine and its Vault Core solution to power its new digital banking offering. Launched in September this year, the cloud-native neobank racked up 100,000 customers in its first 10 days and 300,000 customers within two months. Thought Machine says the “flexibility” of its...
fintechfutures.com
ClearBank taps ThetaRay for cloud-native Sonar AML solution
UK-based clearing and embedded banking platform ClearBank has selected ThetaRay and its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Sonar solution as it looks to shore up its anti-money laundering (AML) protections. ClearBank will utilise the fully cloud-native Sonar solution for AML monitoring, providing it with the flexibility to support faster and safer processing of...
aiexpress.io
Fintech Investment in the UK Dropped Significantly in the Third Quarter of 2022
The UK fintech trade has been some of the vibrant and fastest-growing on the earth in the previous few years, however there are indicators of the brand new funding ranges dropping, so what has occurred and what does this imply for the long run?. The Newest Numbers. Analysis carried out...
thenewscrypto.com
TradFi Giant TP ICAP Acquires a UK Crypto License
The UK’s Financial Services Authority has licensed TP ICAP as a digital asset provider. Fusion Digital Assets plans to enter into the crypto world. TP ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer-broker, has licensed as a digital asset provider with the UK’s Financial Services Authority in an attempt to enter into the crypto world through its Fusion Digital Assets platform.
fintechfutures.com
Swiss digital banking start-up Swiss4 bags FINMA fintech licence
Digital banking start-up Swiss4 has received a fintech licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The licence, which Swiss4 received on 18 November, provides authorisation for the company to act as a deposit-taking financial institution. Founded in 2020 and based in Geneva, Swiss4 says it is building an...
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech start-up Paytrix appoints David Sola as new CFO
London-based fintech start-up Paytrix has named David Sola as its new chief financial officer (CFO) to help shape the firm’s growth strategy. Sola boasts 20 years of financing and M&A experience and has previously served as a managing director at industry heavyweights including UBS, Houlihan Lokey and Softbank Europe.
fintechfutures.com
Crypto exchange Kraken to lay off 30% of staff as it looks to weather crypto winter
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is set to lay off 30% of its staff – 1,100 employees – as it looks to “adapt to current market conditions”. In a post on the company’s blog, co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell says the cuts take the company’s headcount “back to where it was only 12 months ago” following a period of rapid growth, adding the decision will “allow us to sustain the business for the long term”.
theindustry.fashion
ASOS alters annual executive bonus scheme
ASOS has loosened the criteria for its annual bonus scheme to reflect the declining finances of online fashion retail. In a notice published on its website, the group said it was “appropriate” for its remuneration committee to “amend the performance measures and weightings” to “better align with business priorities”.
pymnts.com
FinTechs Plug SMB Trade Finance Gap With Digital Data
The cost of staying in business on the global stage is getting tougher to shoulder. Especially for the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that power the global economy. The great digital shift has brough with it a paradox. Technology has leveled the playing field across all manner of verticals, allowing SMBs to sell their goods into all corners of the globe.
Ex-FTX CEO says he didn't 'knowingly' misuse clients' funds
NEW YORK — (AP) — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Wednesday that he did not "knowingly" misuse customers' funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole. The comments from Sam Bankman-Fried came during an interview with...
fintechfutures.com
UK and Singapore strengthen fintech ties
The UK and Singapore have agreed to deepen their collaboration in the fintech sector and strengthen their financial cooperation, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a “Fintech Bridge” to remove regulatory barriers to fintech trade between the two nations. The MoU was signed at the 7th...
Mortgage rates fall again after Fed chair signals slower interest rate hikes
Mortgage rates fell for the third straight week after the chairman of the Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank could slow interest rate hikes. Mortgage rates have soared in recent months as the Federal Reserve has consistently raised interest rates to slow inflation. The 30-year rate recently peaked above 7 percent, marking a nearly 3 percentage point increase from March when the Fed issued its first in a series of rate increases.
TechCrunch
Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly
London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
ffnews.com
The Importance of Trust for Banks in the Digital Era
The Fintech Forecast is a series of guest articles published each month from thought leaders at ACI Worldwide. The digital era is skyrocketing consumer behavior, from the way we communicate with each other, to the way the public digests news, and the way it banks. Everything has become more accessible and instant, and banks and financial institutions who look to modernize will come out on top.
fintechfutures.com
Survey & report: The race to ISO 20022
After over 200 banker interviews and deep analysis, Celent recently released its “The Race to ISO 20022” report. Register for access and get the answer to these four questions:. Where are banks in terms of payments technology modernisation across payments types?. Where are banks when it comes to...
ffnews.com
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
thenewscrypto.com
CrossTower Announces Acquiring Trading Platform BEQUANT
CrossTower will get access to over 600 additional professional exchange clients. Lydian Group is supporting CrossTower’s purchase. After months of looking around at other cryptocurrency startups, including a revised bid for Voyager Digital’s assets, cryptocurrency exchange CrossTower Inc has agreed to purchase digital asset trading platform BEQUANT. Through...
fintechfutures.com
Fintechs Canada launches to drive innovation in the country’s fintech sector
An association of Canadian fintech firms and global financial institutions has launched to push for a “whole-of-government approach” to foster the growth and development of the fintech sector in Canada. Fintechs Canada, formerly known as Paytechs of Canada, is a not-for-profit association looking to work with policymakers to...
Saltbox Raises $35M In Series B Funding Round To Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement For Small Ecommerce Companies
Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, today announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc.; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
