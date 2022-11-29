Read full article on original website
Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park
The City of Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park continues tonight (Saturday) from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Gregg Park. Instead of the parade driving past you, you will be driving by the parade from the warmth of your own vehicle. Gregg Park is located at 22-04 Washington...
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, Vincennes
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
Weekend Marks Third Annual ‘Christmas in the Park” at Gregg Park
The third annual “Christmas in the Park” drive through display will be available this Friday and Saturday night at Gregg Park in Vincennes. The display hours will be from six to nine p.m. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the original Christmas in the Park was in 2020, and...
Progress Continues on Vincennes Help Center Project
The United Way of Knox County is working with various groups on use of the Knox County Library annex as a community assistance center. At this time, the repurposed Library annex is set for a March opening. The project is being headed up by the United Way of Knox County;...
KC Council Calls Progress “On Time” on KC Jail
Progress continues on time at the Knox County Jail expansion on Old Decker Road. Work continues on the three-phase project to expand the Jail and construct a new Community Corrections center. The project is about a year from completion. The Knox County Council has been responsible for financing the Jail...
Don Osborne, 81, Vincennes
Donald W. Osborne, 81, of Vincennes, died November 28, 2022,in Bridgepointe Health Campus, Vincennes. Don was born January 14, 1941, in Vincennes, the son of Commodore “C.E.” and Selma (Strate) Osborne. He was the older brother to two sisters — Marilyn, who was his constant confidant and supporter, and their younger sister Edna, who preceded him in death in 2015.
Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights Taking Entries
The annual Christmas Parade of Lights will step off on Main Street in downtown Vincennes at 6:30 Friday, December 9th. The parade will run on Main from First Street to Tenth Street. The parade is now being handled by the Vincennes City Council. At this time, the parade has about...
State Gas Prices at $3.65 a Gallon; Gas Prices Much Lower in Vincennes
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.65 a gallon, a penny lower than Sunday and ten cents higher than Monday’s national average. It’s also 20 cents lower than a week ago, 20 cents lower than a month ago, and 38...
VU to Hold Mid-Year Graduation Saturday
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement Saturday morning at 11 A.M. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The Mid-Year student commencement speaker is Taylor Wise. She is a Linton High...
Two Arrested in Daviess County on Separate Drug Charges
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Flora, Illinois man Wednesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. 30-year-old Colten Harmon is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 45-year-old Robert...
A New Kind of Job Fair is Coming to 1972 Center Next Week
Job seekers and job providers alike are invited to attend the annual “Job-a-Palooza” on Wednesday, December 7th. The job fair will be held at the 1972 Center on Old Wheatland Road. The event is presented by the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation. KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff says...
Knox County Sports Recap for Friday, 12/2
(Rivet Rallies to Defeat Bloomfield) Rivet outscored Bloomfield 12-6 in the fourth quarter to rally past Bloomfield 41-38. Lexi Frey led 5-2 Rivet with 14 points. Mary Herman added 11. (LHS Swimmers Face Jasper, SK) The Vincennes Rivet boys lost to Jasper 132 to 29. Best Alice finishers included second...
Knox Sheriff Vantlin Gets Eye-Opening Experience at Southern Border
Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin has a better idea now of the problem at the southern border, after a field trip to a Texas border town. He and some other area sheriff’s were invited to view the problem first hand at the processing station at Del Rio, Texas. Vantlin...
KC Salvation Army Seeking Donations, Volunteers for Coming Campaign
The Knox County Salvation Army is seeking both donations and volunteers for its kettle campaign. The group’s goal this year is $58,000. Knox County Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury reminds everyone that funding is a very vital part of their operations budget each year. Volunteers, groups, and competitions are...
LHS One of Four Statewide Schools in Pilot Learning System
Vincennes Lincln High School is one of four schools statewide to be part of a new learning system called P-Tech. The program is a relationship-driven effort to expand hands-on learning with business, industry, and higher education partners. The LHS program will work toward an advanced manufacturing path, at first. As...
Sharyn Catiller, 75, Oaktown
Sharyn J. (Nash) Catiller, 75, of Oaktown, IN, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her residence. Sharyn was born December 5, 1946 in Vincennes, the daughter of Theodore “Pete” and Susan Wheatley Nash. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy and worked as a sales consultant for various stores. She married Gilbert “Gib” Catiller on March 1, 2003 and they made their life together for 19 years.
HS Basketball Scores from Friday
Bloomfield downed Shakamak 71-42 Eastern Greene Clobbered Brown County 68-22 Linton knocked off Clay City 65-33 Northeast Dubois downed Washington Catholic 54-9 Pike Central squeaked past Forest Park 70-66 in Overtime. South Knox routed North Knox 42-13 Sullivan got past Northview 75-53 Tecumseh defeated Evansville Day 87-79 Evansville Reitz holds...
Rivet Game Saturday Postponed; LHS, NK, SK All in Action
The Rivet High School Homecoming game Saturday night has been postponed due to illness. The Patriots were scheduled to play Medora; no makeup date has been set at this time. The Vincennes Lincoln boys and girls are both in action tonight. The boys face Reitz at Alice Arena. Tip off is at 8 pm; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. Also, the L-H-S girls travel to Salem to face the Lady Lions; hear that one on WAOV.
Vincennes Man Charged with Drug Counts After Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man for Dealing in and Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. 45-year-old Duane Johnson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $2,500 bond.
County Basketball Roundup: SK Girls Defeat Sullivan; NK Frosh Defeat LHS; VU Wins 13th in a Row
(SK Girls Defeat Sullivan) The South Knox Lady Spartans picked up their fifth victory of the year with a 44-32 win at Sullivan. South Knox led 18-5 after one; Sullivan cut the lead to five in the third, before a strong fourth quarter led the Lady Spartans to the win.
