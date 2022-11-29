Tony Iommi recalls when Black Sabbath recorded in John Lennon’s house: “You’d open a cupboard, and they’d just be full of gold discs”

A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...

24 DAYS AGO