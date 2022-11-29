Tony Iommi recalls when Black Sabbath recorded in John Lennon’s house: “You’d open a cupboard, and they’d just be full of gold discs”

Read full article on original website
John Lennon Never Forgot Ringo Starr’s Reaction to Yoko Ono, and it Was Pure Ringo
John Lennon never forgot Ringo Starr’s reaction to the start of his relationship with Yoko Ono, which was pure Ringo.
Julian Lennon Wasn’t Sure If He Was ‘Comfortable’ With Paul McCartney Bringing John Lennon to Life on Tour: ‘It Shocked Me’
Julian Lennon said he was "shocked" to see his father, John Lennon, "brought to life" for a virtual duet with fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney.
Beatles Biographer Philip Norman Claimed George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Tell the Group’s Story Faithfully
Beatles biographer Philip Norman claimed George Harrison was the only Beatle who could tell the group's story faithfully. The other's couldn't.
Jimmy Page on Presence: "You don’t make music like that falling about in the street drunk"
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page reflects on the making of the band's 1976 album Presence, recorded in difficult circumstances in just three weeks
Ringo Starr Reportedly Burned John Lennon’s Possessions After Moving Into His Former Home
Ringo Starr bought a home from John Lennon. When builders found some of Lennon's belongings, Starr told them to burn them.
Paul McCartney Would ‘Rather Just Go off Into a Corner’ Than Partake in This Commonplace Activity
Paul McCartney is not a fan of social media, he would rather 'go off into a corner and write a song.'
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
The Christine McVie Song Mick Fleetwood Wants to Be Played at His Funeral Is a Fitting Choice
When Mick Fleetwood dies, he wants a Christine McVie song from Fleetwood Mac’s catalog played at his funeral.
George Harrison Thought It Was Strange That Michael Jackson Bought The Beatles’ Catalog Because He Was Supposed to Be Paul McCartney’s Friend
George Harrison said he thought it was strange that Michael Jackson bought The Beatles' catalog. He thought Jackson was Paul McCartney's friend.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Irene Cara, star of ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame,’ dies at 63; had ties to Tampa Bay
Actor and singer Irene Cara, best known for her starring roles in the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced on Saturday. Cara won both an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “What a Feeling”...
The Beatles Song That Was ‘Hard on Ringo’ to Record, According to Paul McCartney
While The Beatles’ music was never too extreme, Paul McCartney says one song was really hard for Ringo Starr to record
Fleetwood Mac: Christine McVie’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death
Christine McVie's net worth at the time of her death thanks to decades of writing hit songs and one business decision she made in 2021.
Why Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick Said She Couldn’t Stand to Watch Fleetwood Mac Perform
Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick revealed why she couldn’t stand watching Fleetwood Mac perform.
Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina
A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded ‘Revolution 1’
Davy Jones was present for the recording of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" but not because the Fab Four needed him to be there.
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Said Her Parents Were ‘Really Clever’ to Not Give Her Much Money
Paul McCartney's daughter said she didn't often have much money growing up. This may have helped her in her career as a fashion designer.
Bob Dylan’s Childhood Friend Said the Singer Has Few Friends Left: ‘Most of the People Around Him Are Employees’
Bob Dylan met a childhood friend at summer camp. They grew distant, and his friend said this is what many of Dylan's friendships are like.
