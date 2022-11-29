Microsoft rolled out dozens of new features for Teams in November, as well as an under-the-hood performance upgrade. Fans of polls now have a one-click instant poll feature that lets meeting participants quickly round up opinions with binary responses like yes/no, thumb up/down, heart/broken heart. These can be done on the fly by presenters so they can be reactive rather than pre-staged. Microsoft boasts that Teams is the only app with one-click instant binary polling.

20 HOURS AGO