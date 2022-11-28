Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
MO District Appears to Be On Track to Become Largest in State that Could Move to Four-Day School Week
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, children sit in a classroom at school in Strasbourg, eastern France. Children across Europe are going back to school, with hopes of a return to normality after 18 months of pandemic disruption and fears of a new surge in infections from the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jean-François Badias, File)
myozarksonline.com
A Missouri University Could Soon Lose Accreditation
One of Missouri’s state-run universities is in danger of losing its accreditation. Marshall Griffin has details:
Missouri gets nearly $200M to improve broadband access
Missouri will receive nearly $200 million to improve broadband access through the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund.
myozarksonline.com
Group Ask For Funding To Widen I-70 Across State
With a reported six-billion-dollar state budget surplus, a Missouri group wants the legislature to dedicate funding to expand Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. Morgan Mundell, with Missourians for Transportation Investment, says the group will ask lawmakers to fund the widening of I-70 to six lanes – three in each direction. I-70 is currently only two lanes each way in many parts of the state.
921news.com
Deer and Turkey Season Changes for 2023
MDC sets deer and turkey hunting dates and proposed deer regulation changes for 2023-2024 seasons. Some counties will have two new firearms deer-season portions and additional antlerless permits. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2023-2024 seasons along...
Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home
You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
krcgtv.com
Lawsuit raises several allegations of abuse at Missouri Military Academy
MEXICO — Update: this story has been updated to include a statement from the Missouri Military Academy. A lawsuit brought against the Missouri Military Academy alleges school officials did not intervene on several allegations of abuse toward a student, resulting in the student's attempted suicide. The plaintiff, a minor...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban
The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
myozarksonline.com
The Boil Advisory issued Saturday for a major part of St. Robert has been lifted
The Boil Advisory issued Saturday for a major part of St. Robert has been lifted. The advisory was lifted at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon after water samples were declared free of contaminants by the state Department of Natural Resources. Mayor George Lauritson says the East Lawn Avenue water main break affected about 40 percent of the businesses and homes in St. Robert. And it took a long time to stop the water flow caused by the water main break.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks
A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
myozarksonline.com
Holiday Happenings in the Fort Leonard Wood area
This is a weekend for Holiday Happenings in the Fort Leonard Wood area. Trees for Troops will take place today and Saturday. The real Christmas trees are free and will be available for pickup for active duty, reserve, National Guard, and spouses Friday from noon to 5 o’clock at the Auto Skills Center. Pre-registration is required as is a military I-D. Limit one tree per family. Register for a time slot online at leonardwood.armymwr.com or by calling 573-563-5967. Pickup for all authorized personnel will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This Saturday, the annual Buckhorn-Laquey Lions Club and Project Graduation Christmas Parade and Bazaar will be taking place. The bazaar will be from 9 a-m-2 p-m at the Laquey Elementary gym. Admission is free. Breakfast will be served by Project Graduation. Spaces and tables for the bazaar are $20.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new store in Missouri this week
Getting a new grocery store in town is always a positive event for any community. It gives local shoppers another option for buying food that may be closer to home. It also helps to keep prices competitive. That's why we're excited to let you know that a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store in Missouri this week.
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
Missouri officials discussing ways to prevent personal property tax spikes
MISSOURI, USA — If you live in Missouri and you've got a car, then you're likely feeling a bigger strain on your bank account. Kevin McCauley is paying about $124 more in personal property taxes for the three cars he had last year. Count the car he recently replaced with a newer one, his bill went up by about $1,100.
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
myozarksonline.com
Save On Holiday Light Usage
With the holidays here and Missourians wanting to decorate their homes with bright and colorful lights, electricity bills could soon spike. Ameren Missouri is looking to help residents stay off the naughty list by monitoring their holiday energy usage using L-E-D lights…. That’s Shelly Harmon, Manager of Energy Efficiency at...
Experts Say to Buy a Vacation Rental in a city in Missouri
Experts on a travel website are saying that if you are looking to buy a Vacation Rental to use for yourself and to make some money, then you need to check out this city in Missouri. According to the travel website evolve.com, Branson, Missouri is on the list of the...
KMOV
Kevin Johnson executed by state of Missouri
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP/KMOV) -- Kevin Johnson, the man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005, was executed by the state of Missouri Tuesday. The execution went through despite a concerted push for clemency in recent months by advocates against the death penalty. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced in a statement Monday the execution would go on as planned. Petitions to the Missouri and U.S. Supreme Court fell short in getting Johnson a stay of execution.
myozarksonline.com
Missouri School Represents State On National Christmas Tree
One Missouri school gets to represent the state on the National Christmas Tree display in Washington, D.C. this year. The honors go to Sullivan High School, in eastern Missouri, with ornaments going on one of the 58 trees around the National Christmas Tree. Sullivan High School art teacher Valarie McEuen says ninth and tenth graders are showcasing some of the greatest features of Missouri and their area.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
Comments / 2