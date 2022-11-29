ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Bradenton police locate missing 7-year-old girl

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULZnV_0jQr6OO200

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have located a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Bradenton on Monday.

Police had asked for the public’s help in locating Isabella Gabrielle Houston after she disappeared on Monday evening.

Early Tuesday morning, police said the child was found safe near her residence.

Further information about her disappearance was not available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port woman found after being reported missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old woman reported missing has been found and is safe, North Port Police say. The family of 19-year-old Daniella Broslav was concerned for her whereabouts. There was no indication that she was in danger.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

119K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy