Bradenton police locate missing 7-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have located a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Bradenton on Monday.

Police had asked for the public’s help in locating Isabella Gabrielle Houston after she disappeared on Monday evening.

Early Tuesday morning, police said the child was found safe near her residence.

Further information about her disappearance was not available.

