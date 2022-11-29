GRCC, U of M Health-West partnering to support new nurses

A new partnership between University of Michigan Health-West and Grand Rapids Community College means more talented nurses will stay in West Michigan.

The program combines tuition support and paid on-the-job experience, giving students the stability needed to advance their careers and addressing the nursing shortage felt throughout the country.

“By removing cost barriers – including for adult learners and others who need to continue working while finishing their education – the program creates and nurtures a diverse pipeline of local healthcare talent,” said Dr. Peter Hahn, UMH-West CEO. “We see this as an investment not just in our workforce but in West Michigan itself."

GRCC nursing students can apply to the program after their first semester is done— giving them the opportunity to have up to 3 semesters paid for by UMH-West . The program comes with a 2-year commitment to the hospital once they've graduated and become licensed registered nurses. During those 2 years— or any time during their employment— UMH-West is offering further career support, encouraging nurses to finish their bachelor's degree in nursing using existing partnerships and tuition reimbursement.

“Partnerships make communities stronger,” Dr. Juan R. Olivarez, GRCC’s interim president, said. “This program’s innovative approach is a great example of how working together creates opportunities for students while helping healthcare providers and our greater community.”

Both schools expect 10-15 students to sign up for the fledgling program each semester. Students signing up in December should graduate in April, 2023.