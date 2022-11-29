Read full article on original website
🏀 Butler hands K-State 1st loss behind Bates's double-double
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Bates had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Butler handed Kansas State its first loss, 76-64, on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Butler used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to build a 25-12 lead and the Bulldogs...
🏀 Jayhawks Dominate Texas A&M, Improve to 6-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball improved to 6-0 on the season Wednesday Night, defeating Texas A&M 74-42 at Allen Fieldhouse for the Jayhawks’ first time since 2003. The margin of victory is the largest for KU against Texas A&M and the Jayhawks snap an 11-game losing streak to the Aggies.
Radke graduates from Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Topeka Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Friday was the graduation for the Class of 2022 Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Topeka. The Academy is a grueling year long course with Law Enforcement leaders from across Kansas attending to develop new skills through excellent instruction and to learn from each other. Patrol Sergeant...
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Police: Man reported loss of $25K in Bitcoin scam
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3800 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report. A 51-year-old man reported he was scammed by a fake Metallica...
