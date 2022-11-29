ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanesborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield City Council Asks for Assistance With Cell Tower Concerns

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday passed three petitions asking multiple state and local entities to look into the possible effects of cell tower radiation. Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren and Ward 4 Councilor James Conant requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health effects of cell tower radiation and that the Massachusetts Municipal Association, particularly Mayors Association President Linda Tyer and Councillors Association President Lisa Blackmer of the North Adams City Council, are contacted for assistance in dealing with them.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Select Board Finalizes Charge for Town's Diversity Committee

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board Monday concluded an effort that dates back to early summer when it unanimously approved a revised charge for the town's diversity committee. Chairman Hugh Daley drove the effort to revise the document that outlines the purpose of the Diversity, Inclusion, Race and Equity...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield In-Person Tree Lighting Ceremony Returns After 2-Year Hiatus

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hundreds gathered at Park Square on Friday for the city's first in-person tree lighting ceremony in three years. The 25-foot tall white spruce is adorned by 20,000 lights, illuminating the area and spreading holiday cheer. "There are so many kids and families here this evening and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bump in COVID-19 Cases Seen at Two County Nursing Homes

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The operator of six nursing homes in Berkshire County said a recent spike in COVID-19 cases associated with two of those facilities is tied to incidents in the community at large. And all but four people found positive at a South County facility are fully recovered,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Rural Lands Gets Rights on Oblong Road Property

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday decided to assign the town's right of first refusal on a 10-acre parcel in South Williamstown. The vote, which is contingent on ironing out an 11th-hour "wrinkle," closed a conversation that began in July over a parcel currently farmed by Sweet Brook Farm.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Was Named a ‘Best Small Town in Massachusetts’?

For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within the Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?
LENOX, MA
thereminder.com

Belchertown store continues fight to get a full alcohol license

BELCHERTOWN – The father and son owners of Country Crossroads Convenience store, attorneys and the Select Board all gathered to host a public hearing for a full alcohol license at the Nov. 21 Select Board meeting. Country Crossroads applied for a change in their off-premises liquor license from a...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

City Council OKs Starbucks on South Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A proposal for a Starbucks on Route 7 was given the green light after reworking its curb cut to address traffic concerns. The City Council approved on Tuesday a special permit for the coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St. after being continued in October.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Hot 99.1

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
GLENS FALLS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Dalton Firefighters Extinguish Zinky's Pub Stove Fire

DALTON, Mass. — Dalton firefighters quickly extinguished a stove fire Thursday morning at 5:18 at Zinky's Pub on Daly Avenue. The department was notified via automatic fire alarm notification and a call in by a citizen passing by while walking their dog. Fire Chief Jim Peltier said there was...
DALTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

10 Glenn Street: Amadeu Almeida of Adams to Trevor W. Crombie, $70,000 on 11/17/2022. 18 Lincoln Street: Linwood W. Gerry and Pamela A. Gerry of Adams to Steve Snyder and Kristina M. Snyder, $185,000 on 11/14/2022. 134 Bellevue Avenue: Judith A. Degere of Adams to James K. Meara and Amanda...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs

One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city’s police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police 'Back on Track' for Body Camera Pilot

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following a union delay and a grant from the state, the Pittsfield Police Department is prepared to initiate a body camera pilot in the next week or so. "I can say that all of the unanticipated issues that led to the delay at the end of October have been resolved and we're back on track," Chief Michael Wynn reported to the City Council on Tuesday.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy