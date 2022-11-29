Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
Lengthy list for Steelers first injury report against Falcons
The Steelers first injury list on a short week is lengthy but there isn’t anything surprising that we didn’t hear from Mike Tomlin during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record
The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
NBC Sports
“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
NBC Sports
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NBC Sports
Eagles without veteran edge rusher for Titans with surprise injury
The Eagles ruled veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn out for Sunday with a surprise knee injury. Quinn did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report earlier in the week, which means the injury occurred at practice Friday (or at some point after Thursday's practice ended). Quinn has been a...
NBC Sports
Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram off waivers
Johnathan Abram has found a new football home. The Seahawks have claimed Abram off waivers after the safety was cut by the Packers this week, according to multiple reports. A Raiders first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Las Vegas waived Abram in early November. His playing time had been reduced on defense while his special teams snaps went up.
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo
A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it. Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers. “Obviously we can be more empathetic and give...
NBC Sports
Armstead confirms he will return for 49ers-Dolphins game
SANTA CLARA — On Thursday, Arik Armstead revealed that he will be back on the field for the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The defensive lineman hasn’t played since Week 4 when he was on the field for 30 snaps in the club’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Armstead had been dealing with plantar fasciitis since the beginning of the season but in the win over the Rams, suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle that has kept him out for the past seven contests.
NBC Sports
Bourne doesn't mince words about Patriots' play-calling
Kendrick Bourne empathizes with the frustration New England Patriots fans feel while watching the offense this season. The Patriots wide receiver voiced his thoughts on the offense's struggles after Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He stressed the need for the offense to throw the ball downfield, which he acknowledges has been difficult for quarterback Mac Jones to do behind a depleted offensive line.
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Colts vs Cowboys on SNF
Week 13 on Sunday Night Football features a showdown between Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here and Week 13 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:
NBC Sports
Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster
Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone. Jenkins explained...
NBC Sports
After losing eleven players on Thursday to the flu, the Seahawks are on track for Sunday
The Seahawks have two players questionable for Sunday’s game at the Rams due at least in part to illness. A day ago it was a lot more than two. The Seahawks had 11 players miss practice on Thursday, because of illness. “It’s a flu-type thing, it’s a 48-hour deal,”...
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie QB1’s Traits Get Compared To Hall Of Famer, Legendary QB
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett broke out in his senior year of college at the University of Pittsburgh. As a result, he rose up draft boards significantly, ending up as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the process, he’s drawn comparisons to several NFL quarterbacks, current and past, from Derek Carr to Joe Burrow.
NBC Sports
James White has interesting take on Mac Jones' sideline tirade
The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily for most of the season, and the frustration among the players seemed to reach a boiling point Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling...
NBC Sports
Matt Milano: The defensive line went crazy Thursday night
The Bills placed Von Miller on injured reserve before Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and their defense’s first outing without Miller went just fine. Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones moonlighted on offense and took a quick pass 48 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, but the team only picked up 194 yards over the rest of the evening and their performance left Patriots quarterback Mac Jones screaming into the abyss before the night was over. They only recorded one sack, but the defensive line produced four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss despite Miller’s absence.
NBC Sports
Why Lynch takes issue with Mostert's comments on 49ers injury
John Lynch has nothing but love for former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who ascended as one of the league's most explosive players after being given an opportunity by Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. However, as Mostert made waves over the past five days with his comments on the...
NBC Sports
Jameson Williams says he is “somewhere close” to full speed
The Lions drafted receiver Jameson Williams knowing it would take some time for him to make his rookie debut. He’s almost there. Williams has rehabbed for nearly 11 months after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in the national championship game. Lions quarterback Jared Goff said Thursday that Williams is...
NBC Sports
Davis one step closer to returning for Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who’s been on Injured Reserve the last month, is one step closer to returning. The Eagles on Wednesday morning opened Davis’s 21-day practice window, an encouraging sign for the rookie 1st-round pick. That clears the way for Davis to return to practice this...
