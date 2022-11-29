ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave post at the end of December

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5M4u_0jQr5Dmg00

Mattia Binotto has resigned as Ferrari team principal.

Binotto, 53, will leave his post on December 31 following four seasons at the helm of the Italian team.

Ferrari finished second in last season’s constructors’ championship, while Charles Leclerc ended the year as runner-up to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

But Binotto is moving on following a catalogue of Ferrari errors which dented Leclerc’s charge for the title.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” said Binotto, who joined Ferrari in 1995.

“I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me.

“I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

Ferrari said that a process to identify Binotto’s successor is “under way”.

Reports in Italy earlier this month suggested Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur is in line to replace Binotto. At the time, Ferrari dismissed the report as “totally without foundation”.

Ross Brawn , who has left his role as Formula One motorsport boss, was another name mooted to take over from Binotto.

But the Englishman, 68, who helped to mastermind Michael Schumacher’s five consecutive world championships with Ferrari at the turn of the century, confirmed on Monday that he is retiring from the sport.

Leclerc won two of the opening three races this year to provide Ferrari with hope they could end a drivers’ championship drought which stretches back to 2007.

But the Monegasque took to the top step of the podium on only one other occasion following a series of mechanical and strategy errors.

Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna said: “I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year.

“As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport. Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
MotorBiscuit

The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150

Ford offers more engine choices than the other full-size truck makers, but its most powerful engines aren't in the 2023 F-150. The post The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era

The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
The Independent

Neymar facing race against time to be fit for World Cup last-16, Brazil admit

Neymar is facing a race against time to be fit for Brazil’s World Cup last 16 clash against South Korea.Neymar and defender Danilo suffered ankle injuries in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled them out of their 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon on Friday night.Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in the game against the Swiss, while Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus could also join the injury list after complaining of pain after the Cameroon game, where Tite fielded a second-string Brazil side.“Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have...
The Independent

The Independent

954K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy