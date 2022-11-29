ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kolo Toure named new Wigan Athletic manager

By Andy Hampson
 4 days ago

Kolo Toure has been appointed as the new manager of Championship club Wigan.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender succeeds Leam Richardson, who was sacked earlier this month.

Toure has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Latics after leaving his coaching role at Leicester.

He takes over at the DW Stadium with the club 22nd in the table having won just six of their 21 games.

Chief executive Malachy Brannigan said: “We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward.

“We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager’s job in recent weeks, in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.

“From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo, it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the club with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.

“There is no doubt that this appointment is an exciting one for the football club. Kolo is a manager who wants to play a positive brand of football and will strive every day to make the club stronger.”

