Aubrey Plaza pranked her White Lotus co-star into believing he was being harassed by a witch

By Kate Plummer
 4 days ago

Aubrey Plaza has a weird way of passing time on set.

In a profile for GQ , the actor revealed she pranked her The White Lotus co-star Adam DiMarco into believing he was being harassed by a witch, because why not?

Plaza stayed in the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace for five months while filming the second series of the comedy drama .

So naturally it didn't take long before she started leaving reed diffusers arranged in a large Blair Witch–style symbol on the floor of DiMarco’s dressing room and her own.

She escalated the prank by slipping “ominous messages that read here lies… ” under people’s doors.

The hotel staff said they knew it was Plaza and offered security footage but she swore it wasn’t her and said it was her Italian co-stars who have similar hairstyles.

She even convinced DiMarco over bottles of red wine that it wasn’t her. “Adam was so innocent, like a baby bird," she said. "It was really sick, what I was doing to him. I got him to the brink of a psychological break.”

Despite the elaborate prank, she said she is “so much more normal than people think I am."

“Look at me, I’m eating yogurt,” she added, proving her point.

Hmm...

