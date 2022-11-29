ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Health News

In-jail mental health treatment producing a ‘night and day’ difference for some in Forsyth County

By Rachel Crumpler
North Carolina Health News
North Carolina Health News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell native reconnects with care giving

Recently the Chamber was able to visit with a new member, Hendlee Home Health, owned by Sonya Henderson. A Caswell native, Sonya, owns and operates Hendlee Home Health in Reidsville and is expanding into Caswell County. Getting back involved in this rural area where she grew up is important to her. Sonya has spent time working with community groups, older youth, and the American Heart Association. She is committed to helping youth plug into the community. In fact, she mentors her niece regularly and has been assisting her develop entrepreneurial skills by attending events where she can provide face painting services.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Once classified documents highlight Forsyth County Detention Center operations as county awaits results of latest study

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If one travels near the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem, they’re met with an abundance of road closures, heavy equipment and workers as the area is changing with the introduction of the county Hall of Justice construction. Upon further inspection, however, things are being adjusted inside the detention center […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

In 9 days, 4 detention officers leave Forsyth County jail; 2 resignations pending

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Detention center officer vacancies at the Forsyth County Detention Center are increasing. As of Nov. 21, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) reported a total of 249 detention officer positions and 79 vacancies. As of Nov. 30, the vacancy count increased to 83. To date,...
WXII 12

70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WLOS.com

$1 Million of Drugs Captured in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man for Trafficking Heroin and Cocaine and seized more than one million dollars’ worth of narcotics. On November 24, FCDTF conducted an investigation at a hotel in Kernersville, which led to the arrest Mario de...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly

Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman who pleaded guilty to killing young daughter, 2 others receives 3 life sentences without parole

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The woman accused of killing three people, including 10- and 2-year-old girls, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder on Thursday and received three life sentences without parole, according to Guilford County District Attorney’s Office. Brittany McKinney, 31, was charged in Greensboro with three counts of first-degree murder in January 2020 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
1K+
Followers
947
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy