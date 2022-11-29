In-jail mental health treatment producing a ‘night and day’ difference for some in Forsyth County

Read full article on original website
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell native reconnects with care giving
Recently the Chamber was able to visit with a new member, Hendlee Home Health, owned by Sonya Henderson. A Caswell native, Sonya, owns and operates Hendlee Home Health in Reidsville and is expanding into Caswell County. Getting back involved in this rural area where she grew up is important to her. Sonya has spent time working with community groups, older youth, and the American Heart Association. She is committed to helping youth plug into the community. In fact, she mentors her niece regularly and has been assisting her develop entrepreneurial skills by attending events where she can provide face painting services.
WXII 12
Alamance County: Argument over money causes son to assault father, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his father. According to deputies, on Nov. 29, around 1 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of an assault taking place on the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road, near Dakota Drive, in Graham. Click the...
Once classified documents highlight Forsyth County Detention Center operations as county awaits results of latest study
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If one travels near the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem, they’re met with an abundance of road closures, heavy equipment and workers as the area is changing with the introduction of the county Hall of Justice construction. Upon further inspection, however, things are being adjusted inside the detention center […]
Fake 911 calls about active shooters and SWATTING situations reported at Triad schools
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Several Piedmont Triad high schools received 911 hoax calls about active shooter situations or SWATTING incidents on Thursday. Officials reported similar calls happened at several high schools across North Carolina. ALAMANCE COUNTY. Williams High School lifted its lockdown after police determined an "incident" reported at the...
wschronicle.com
Busta’s Person of the Week: From the streets of High Point to prison. Now Greg Commander is back in the streets with a new purpose.
In 1987 Greg Commander’s mother, Maggie Commander, died from an aneurysm. “It was unexpected. I was only 17 and I lost my rock. She was my everything,” said the High Point native. Greg and his siblings turned to their father for guidance and financial support, but dad had already turned to drugs.
WXII 12
In 9 days, 4 detention officers leave Forsyth County jail; 2 resignations pending
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Detention center officer vacancies at the Forsyth County Detention Center are increasing. As of Nov. 21, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) reported a total of 249 detention officer positions and 79 vacancies. As of Nov. 30, the vacancy count increased to 83. To date,...
WXII 12
70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
Largest school bus manufacturer in North America looking to hire 150 people right away
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials at Thomas Built Buses in Archdale are looking to add 150 more people to the team to help with the high demand for electrical buses being ordered from across the country. The company said Friday that with the mass layoffs from United Furniture Industries, they’re hoping to put those people […]
Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
WSET
Man charged in connection with Forest woman's death extradited, appears in Virginia court
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man charged in the death of a Forest woman is now back in Virginia. On Thursday, Bedford County officials confirmed to ABC13 that Trenton Frye was extradited to the Amherst County Detention Center on Wednesday evening, where he remains without bond.
Forsyth County deputies respond to shooting in Winston-Salem off Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials in Forsyth County responded to a reported shooting on Thursday night. FOX8 is told the shooting happened off Peters Creek Parkway on Hartman Plaza Drive near Salisbury Road. Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. when they were called and told about a shooting. No injuries have been reported. There […]
31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
WLOS.com
$1 Million of Drugs Captured in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man for Trafficking Heroin and Cocaine and seized more than one million dollars’ worth of narcotics. On November 24, FCDTF conducted an investigation at a hotel in Kernersville, which led to the arrest Mario de...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly
Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
Graham man punched, hit father with table, metal bowl, sheriff’s office says
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Alamance County man faces charges after his father said the man struck him with his fist, a table and a metal dog bowl. At 12:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Alamance County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of an assault in the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road in the […]
5 North Carolina jail employees disciplined after inmate injury, sheriff says
Sheriff Darren Campbell said a group of inmates became unruly, and three jail employees used excessive force on one of them, causing minor injuries.
Greensboro woman who pleaded guilty to killing young daughter, 2 others receives 3 life sentences without parole
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The woman accused of killing three people, including 10- and 2-year-old girls, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder on Thursday and received three life sentences without parole, according to Guilford County District Attorney’s Office. Brittany McKinney, 31, was charged in Greensboro with three counts of first-degree murder in January 2020 […]
NC companies help former furniture company employees who were laid off by text message
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Local business leaders are reacting after the United Furniture Industries mass layoff. The news of the terminations and loss of benefits went out in a text to about 500 former UFI Piedmont employees. Local companies have been stepping up and encouraging those workers to apply for their companies. Many of the […]
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers Invites You To His Swearing-In Ceremony Monday
If the 2022 swearing-in ceremony for Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers is anything like the swearing-in held four years ago, then there will be a whole lot of pageantry, speeches, photo-ops and activity on Monday, Dec. 5 when that ceremony takes place at the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown High Point.
North Carolina Health News
