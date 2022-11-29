In-jail mental health treatment producing a ‘night and day’ difference for some in Forsyth County

Recently the Chamber was able to visit with a new member, Hendlee Home Health, owned by Sonya Henderson. A Caswell native, Sonya, owns and operates Hendlee Home Health in Reidsville and is expanding into Caswell County. Getting back involved in this rural area where she grew up is important to her. Sonya has spent time working with community groups, older youth, and the American Heart Association. She is committed to helping youth plug into the community. In fact, she mentors her niece regularly and has been assisting her develop entrepreneurial skills by attending events where she can provide face painting services.

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO