Ever since Julia Child's famous omelet cooking demonstration on "I've Been Reading" back in 1962, the world has been fascinated with cooking shows. No matter how many times a television chef shows us how to cook something, we're always intrigued with the way the professionals — or the not so professionals — move about the kitchen. We look at their techniques and the ease at which they produce a seemingly perfect dish, and if they can make us laugh at the same time, it makes for great entertainment. But celebrity chefs aren't just visible on food channels — they can also be watched on late-night TV. Since Jimmy Fallon took over the "The Tonight Show" from Jay Leno, for example, the variety show has seen a number of celebrity chefs visit its New York City set, including the likes of José Andrés and Martha Stewart.

3 DAYS AGO