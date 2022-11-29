Read full article on original website
Jacques Pépin Schooled Jimmy Fallon In A Leftover Thanksgiving Sandwich Competition
Ever since Julia Child's famous omelet cooking demonstration on "I've Been Reading" back in 1962, the world has been fascinated with cooking shows. No matter how many times a television chef shows us how to cook something, we're always intrigued with the way the professionals — or the not so professionals — move about the kitchen. We look at their techniques and the ease at which they produce a seemingly perfect dish, and if they can make us laugh at the same time, it makes for great entertainment. But celebrity chefs aren't just visible on food channels — they can also be watched on late-night TV. Since Jimmy Fallon took over the "The Tonight Show" from Jay Leno, for example, the variety show has seen a number of celebrity chefs visit its New York City set, including the likes of José Andrés and Martha Stewart.
Martha Stewart's Newest Thirst Trap Is Stunning The Internet
Love her or hate her, you have to admit that Martha Stewart is a woman of many talents. Not only does she possess just about every skill in the kitchen, but she also knows how to throw a top-notch dinner party, and has a major green thumb, as well. These skills have earned her several accolades over the years, including her most recent title of the "queen of Thanksgiving," which was bestowed upon her last month by the folks at the TODAY show.
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Sends a ‘Fake’ Message to Viewers, Say Fans
'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond sends a 'fake' message to viewers claim fans of her Food Network television series.
How GMA hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ romantic scandal happened
It may be the happiest problem that Bob Iger, newly-reinstated president of ABC’s parent company Disney, will face as he retakes the reins of the conglomerate and its top-rated cash cow “Good Morning America.” Two of “GMA”‘s most dependable — and, until recently, very married to other people — star anchors, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, are drawing even more attention to the No. 1 morning show as a result of their bombshell secret romance. Insider say the affair, revealed this past week in a series of photos showing the pair canoodling in a Lincoln Center-area bar and at a cozy rented cabin upstate,...
I made Courteney Cox's easy zucchini soup, and the vegan dish is perfect for cozy winter days
Courteney Cox's recipe for vegan zucchini leek soup is easy to make and lends itself to lots of great toppings, our reporter said after making it.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Lets Holiday Guests Be Their Own Bartenders - Exclusive
What's the easiest way to serve your party guests? Have them make their own drinks — at least, that's what's easiest according to actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. He fully supports making the holidays simpler by getting behind pre-made appetizers and delicious cocktails. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Ferguson told us about his best hosting tips as the holiday season descends upon us.
Florence Pugh Ate Truffle-Topped Pizza And Grilled Sea Bass At Valentino's After-Party
Opulence is the word that first comes to mind when envisioning what it is like to attend a celebrity after-party. Bottles of expensive champagne flowing freely and food cooked by world-renowned chefs. Delicious recipes that the average person could only dream of. And when it comes to legendary fashion house Valentino's after-party, they know how to treat their guests to such an experience.
A Buddy The Elf Spaghetti Meal Is Now Available Via HelloFresh
What can be more fun than eating like an elf? Forget the boring fruits and veggies. In case you forgot the "Elf" movie diet, candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup are the four food groups of elves, according to Buddy (played by Will Ferrell) from the classic 2003 Christmas film.
Michael Symon Says Garlic And Butter Doesn't Normally Go In Italian Alfredo Sauce
Pasta and barbecue aficionado Michael Symon is known for sharing his knowledge about all things food through his Twitter account. On the social media platform, he's previously educated trolls about the multiple different types of gnocchi and shared his opinion on what he believed was the perfect burger. And something notable about a lot of Symon's Tweets is that they are always almost thought-provoking, with users in the comments going back and forth about topics ranging from not using ketchup to how to scramble eggs.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Admitted To Stealing Snickers As A Child
A wrestler-turned-actor with a net worth of $800 million, Dwayne Johnson seemingly has enough money to resist shoplifting urges. However, this wasn't always the case as a young teenager craving a Snickers bar. Though he may have picked up a bar per day, his crimes weren't as severe the time an entire chocolate-carrying truck was stolen. In 2013 Volusia, Florida, a truck driver called 911 after a truck and trailer full of $120,000 of Hershey's chocolate was stolen from the JD Lewis Truck Center (per Spectrum News 13). There was never an update provided that indicated whether the truck was found, though truck driver Kenneth Szorosy joked with the 911 operator that it must have been stolen by "someone with a sweet tooth."
Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Brand Has An Alcohol-Infused Chocolate On The Way
Isn't it just the most exciting feeling, knowing your favorite brand of tequila has a bun in the oven? That's right: 818, the tequila brought to you by Kendall Jenner, is expecting, and rumor has it the stork could be dropping this new little bundle of joy on your doorstep anytime now.
The Tragic Death Of Chef And Restaurateur Michael Ginor
2022 has been a rough year for the culinary world. Many of its brightest stars have passed away, leaving both an enduring legacy and a void in the hearts of those who looked up to them. This fall alone, food fans and loved ones have mourned the passing of both "Julie and Julia" author Julie Powell and famed restaurateur Madame Wu. And on November 25, according to a press release, New York chef and restaurateur Michael Ginor passed away.
Sea Moss Could Be The New Health Craze
It seems that every year brings a new wave of health food fads, from avocado toast to cauliflower rice to bee pollen. Many are influenced by social media — like the sea of influencers on Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok — or by celebrities who evangelize what they swear is the latest and greatest wellness hack. According to a OnePoll survey, 74% of Americans are willing to try out a trendy food if it's healthy (via The New York Post).
We Tried LankyBox Kitchen's Chuck E. Cheese Ghost Kitchen Collaboration. It's Greasy, Nostalgic Fun
If you're not familiar with LankyBox and you are over the age of, say, 25, then we advise you not to bother trying to understand the brand. After doing a considerable amount of research, viewing multiple perplexing YouTube videos, perusing page after page of merchandise, and even trying the Lankybox foods, we really still don't understand it ourselves. To younger folks, the LankyBox brand makes sense: These guys have nearly 22 million subscribers on YouTube and their videos have garnered billions of views. But for the rest of us, this rather unusual blend of cartoon, video game, product unboxing and testing, music video parodying, and meme-heavy content is downright confusing. That's OK, though, because their content is geared toward kids, and kids seem to love it.
