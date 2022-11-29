Two-car crash leaves several injured, Jeep with major damage in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Several people were brought to the hospital with injuries after a crash overnight involving a Jeep and pickup truck in North Fort Myers.

The crash that left the Jeep with major damage happened on US 41 and Gran Via around 2 a.m.

A witness on scene said he saw three people in the Jeep and two in the pickup truck brought to the hospital.

All northbound lanes on US 41 were shut down for a while but have re-opened.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper left with one person from the crash in their patrol unit.

We have reached out to FHP for more information.

This is a developing story.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as they are released.