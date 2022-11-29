ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Two-car crash leaves several injured, Jeep with major damage in North Fort Myers

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWAAp_0jQr38F200

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Several people were brought to the hospital with injuries after a crash overnight involving a Jeep and pickup truck in North Fort Myers.

The crash that left the Jeep with major damage happened on US 41 and Gran Via around 2 a.m.

A witness on scene said he saw three people in the Jeep and two in the pickup truck brought to the hospital.

All northbound lanes on US 41 were shut down for a while but have re-opened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0KeN_0jQr38F200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVa8m_0jQr38F200

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper left with one person from the crash in their patrol unit.

We have reached out to FHP for more information.

This is a developing story.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as they are released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: December 2

Crash involving school bus vs. car causes roadblock on WB lanes at SR 82 and Gunnery Road in Fort Myers. The right and center lanes on I-75 northbound at mile marker 142 are blocked due to an overturned truck – Avoid if possible.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man firing gun from roof at neighbors leads to enormous narcotics discovery

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A 40-year-old man faces multiple felonies, including narcotics trafficking, following a shooting in North Naples last night that left a man injured. “Violence and drugs have no place in our community,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Anyone who commits an act of violence or brings drugs into our community will be arrested and held accountable.”
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port woman found after being reported missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old woman reported missing has been found and is safe, North Port Police say. The family of 19-year-old Daniella Broslav was concerned for her whereabouts. There was no indication that she was in danger.
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy