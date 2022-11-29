Read full article on original website
Netflix's Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a soulless and needless adaptation
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a retelling of the famed Charles Dickens classic, and if you are wondering why on Earth we needed another version of this story, you're not alone. Something being ubiquitous and beloved doesn't necessarily mean it deserves, or needs, an update. Netflix is seemingly unaware of...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
The Masked Singer US crowns the winner
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US finally crowned its winner last night during the show's action-packed finale. Former Glee star Amber Riley took home the prize after she was unmasked as the celebrity behind Harp. The singer broke down in tears in her mask as she...
Joe Pesci reveals Home Alone stunt that went wrong
Home Alone star Joe Pesci has revealed how a stunt gone wrong while filming the Christmas classic led to him sustaining series burns. In an interview with People for the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (yes, it really has been that long), Pesci revealed he was injured while filming the scene which sees Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister set his character's hat on fire.
The week in classical: It’s a Wonderful Life; A Child of Our Time; IMS Prussia Cove – review
A whip-round produces a basket overflowing with banknotes towards the close of English National Opera’s new production of It’s a Wonderful Life. It’s just one of the many ironies about the timing of this piece, staged as the company faces the devastating loss of its £12.8m Arts Council funding. “No matter how your story ends, no one is a failure who has friends,” sing the chorus at the curtain, and, goodness knows, ENO needs friends right now, because life is very far from wonderful.
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Sends a ‘Fake’ Message to Viewers, Say Fans
'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond sends a 'fake' message to viewers claim fans of her Food Network television series.
Disney confirms original Indian princess story from Bend It Like Beckham director
Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha is set to develop a musical over at Disney. Deadline reports that Chadha is reuniting and co-writing with Paul Mayeda Berges, the duo having worked together on movies including Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded by the Light. The film will focus on...
The City of Lost Children on blu-ray .. more than one subtitled edition?
There are currently 2 versions of this 1995 film available on blu-ray .. the original in the French language with subtitles (always my preference) and the 20th anniversary edition, dubbed into English (never very convincing). Looking on Amazon as a start point, most of the negative comments that apply to...
Coronation Street's Alya Nazir receives sinister threat as racism story continues
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Alya Nazir receives a sinister threat in upcoming scenes of the ITV soap. Max has had a very difficult year. First came his feud with former teacher Daniel Osbourne, and then he went on to struggle with being bullied at school. As a result,...
Sight & Sound top 100 films of all time.
The latest version of the once a decade S & S poll is out tomorrow, December first. It’s the poll generally taken most seriously by media when claiming the basis for Citizen Kane being the greatest film ever when it won it for decades. Though Vertigo won the 2012 poll and people think it unlikely Kane will be back on top.
First trailer for Cocaine Bear arrives online
The first trailer for the aptly-named Cocaine Bear has arrived, and it looks as incredible as it sounds. The "character-driven thriller" is actually based on a true story from 1985 of a bear that consumed multiple bags of cocaine that it found after a smuggler ditched them while parachuting out of a plane.
2022 Week 11 (Musicals) Spoiler/Pets/Food/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST SPOILER OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
I’m starting the thread a whole day early as the live show is on Friday at 8pm this week! Feels slightly odd, but let’s just go with it. Genuinely a tad gobsmacked that it’s Musicals Week! Time has flown by. I should hope the spoiler is all...
Hollyoaks star Eva O'Hara reveals severity of Verity's mysterious attack
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Eve O'Hara has opened up on a shock attack on her character Verity Hutchinson next week, saying she will be "fighting for her life". The soap is currently exploring a radical misogyny storyline, with Verity's brother Eric at the centre of an incel forum. While...
Strictly's Max George reveals tattoo portrait of girlfriend Maisie Smith
Strictly Come Dancing star Max George has shown off his love for girlfriend Maisie Smith in a very permanent way. Appearing on Loose Women, the couple discussed their romance, with George revealing he had a half-and-half tattoo portrait of Smith's face and a lioness done on his forearm. "Went in...
Which Strictly Contestants Did You Feel Sorry For?
I just wondered which Strictly Contestants you guys felt sorry for. Ellie Taylor (After Craig gave her a severely harsh 3 for her Rumba) Emma Barton (After she did her Rumba and Shirley ripped into her. That was uncomfortable to watch) Darth_Joker_12 wrote: ». I just wondered which Strictly Contestants...
Stranger Things star David Harbour's Violent Night gets reviews
Stranger Things star David Harbour plays a grizzled Father Christmas in Violent Night, but is the movie worth a trip to the cinema?. Well, the first reviews are now dropping from the sky like snowflakes, which we've put together into snippets below. As for the Violent Night storyline, Harbour's jolly...
I'm A Celebrity's Sue Cleaver shares secret sign she used to communicate with her family
I'm a Celebrity star Sue Cleaver has shared the secret sign she used while in the jungle to communicate with her family. The Coronation Street star took part in the recent series of the ITV reality show, where she was the third to be eliminated from the camp. However, speaking...
Love Island star calls for change as she reveals “biggest frustration” with the show
Love Island star Lacey Edwards has called for ITV to change one crucial aspect of the show for contestants. Lacey went into the ITV2 reality show as a "bombshell" during the very last week of the last series. However, the reality star told Daily Star that bosses supposedly told her...
Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco shares a sweet glimpse of her 37th birthday celebrations
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has shared a sweet glimpse of her 37th birthday celebrations. The actress announced in October that she was expecting her first child, a baby girl, with partner Tom Pelphrey, making her birthday extra special this year. Sharing on Instagram a photo of her...
Confirmation of Linda’s future (EE, possible spoilers)
Kellie Bright has uploaded a video onto instagram today showing her rehearsing for the cast carol service at Elstree with some of the cast, almost certainly confirms that she is still filming and will be staying once Mick leaves over the festive period. I never thought she was going to...
