BBC
Bridlington: More beach chalets planned to meet demand
A Yorkshire seaside town is to get 20 new beach huts due to high demand. The new chalets will be installed in two phases on Bridlington's Belvedere Promenade, adjacent to the town's South beach. East Riding Council replaced its existing chalets with new ones in 2021 and said they had...
BBC
Maidenhead golf course homes may not be completed until 2041
Plans to build 2,000 homes on a golf course may not be completed until after 2040, it has been revealed. Developer Cala Homes said it plans to submit an outline scheme for the 15-year project at Maidenhead Golf Club next spring. The proposed development, named the Elizabeth Quarter, would sit...
