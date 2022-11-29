ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley, U.N. ambassador under President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she would take the Christmas holiday to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid, contradicting her statement last year that she wouldn't enter the race if Trump opted to run again. “We are taking the...
NC officials move toward a more sophisticated way to rate public schools

North Carolina education officials are moving toward consensus on a better way to rate public schools, a deputy superintendent told the state Board of Education on Wednesday. The current system of A through F letter grades, which are based primarily on student proficiency on state exams, has been controversial for years. Those ratings tend to say more about the advantages or disadvantages students arrive with than the quality of instruction in schools. Top grades generally go to low-poverty schools and magnets that attract motivated students. Failing grades almost always signal a high-poverty school where students face a range of challenges.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

