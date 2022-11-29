Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Alex Panican, The LHoFT
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we chat with Alex Panican, the Deputy CEO of the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT), about the benefits of partnering with startups and fintechs, and the future of the financial services industry. For Panican, fintech empowers financial inclusivity because technology-focused businesses are streamlining access to capital to the most underserved in the world, from SMEs to the unbanked.
ffnews.com
Paynt Launches New Business Funding Product for Merchants
Paynt has recently launched Paynt Funding – a fully embedded cash advance solution that allows merchants of any size to access extra funds in no time. Many small and medium-sized enterprises are currently experiencing financial pressure as the cost of doing business continues to rise. Having processed millions of transactions for SME clients worldwide, Paynt understands the needs of its merchants. This is why a quick and easy financial solution is being introduced to help businesses regain control of their cash flow.
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide and Vendo Services Partner to Enable Merchants to Offer Cryptocurrency Payments Globally
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and Vendo Services, a leading European payment service provider (PSP), have announced an extension of their partnership that will enable Vendo Services to offer more than 127 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, to its global merchant customers amid rising customer demand for cryptocurrency payments.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 01/12/22
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Access Paysuite Strengthens Payments Offering With the Acquisition of Pay360
Access PaySuite, a division of The Access Group, has confirmed the acquisition of Pay360, one of the UK’s leading providers of credit card and payments facilitation services to UK public and private sector. Pay360 has been providing secure payment services to a range of customers across the public and...
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
ffnews.com
Cashplus Bank Launches Next-generation Business Credit Card for Small Businesses and Sole Traders
Today, Cashplus Bank, the leading digital SME bank, has announced the launch of next-generation credit card functionality for small businesses and sole traders. The new, enhanced credit card, delivered as part of Cashplus Bank’s £5m BCR Capability and Innovation Fund grant commitments, employs Open Banking technology and other advanced features to create a highly flexible credit product that can offer guaranteed lower interest rates compared to customers’ existing credit facilities, cardless payments through the Faster Payments network and allows SME customers to change payment terms in order to manage cashflow.
ffnews.com
Thales Addresses Inclusivity With Its ‘Voice Payment Card’
Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard.
ffnews.com
Atec Group Partners With MoneySuperMarket to Offer Direct-to-consumer Boat Insurance Quote and Buy Service
Atec Group has partnered with MoneySuperMarket to offer their industry leading direct-to-consumer boat insurance comparison service through its consumer brand InsureMy. Available at https://www.moneysupermarket.com/boat-insurance/, InsureMy has put together a panel of specialist marine insurers to provide cover for a wide range of boats from sailing yachts, narrowboats and motor cruisers through to jet skis, canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, windsurfs and surfboards.
ffnews.com
Mast’s Rob Stronach on Innovating Mortgage Lending Technology
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we talk to Rob Stronach, the Co-Founder and CPO of mortgage origination software builder, Mast, about innovations in lending data and technology that can benefit brokers during the underwriting process. Building a cohesive lending technology platform is a big task – for a young startup like Mast, perfecting the breadth of their services for a slice of their current lenders is their current goal.
ffnews.com
Elena Whisler of TCH on the 24/7 Real-Time Payments Network and Financial Control
Elena Whisler, the SVP of Sales and Relationship Management at The Clearing House, talks about the company’s real-time payments network, its success with FIs and technology providers, and how its massive reach has allowed TCH to discover new uses cases that could further benefit clients e.g. non-standard payroll for people in the gig-economy. TCH envisions an ecosystem where people can access their funds when they want them, and their 24/7 RTP network facilitates that.
ffnews.com
The Paytech Show: A Watershed Moment for Payments – The ISO Deep Dive
The introduction of ISO 20022 marks a watershed moment for the financial services industry. This rapid migration to this new standard will mean institutions will finally be able to track exactly where their transactions are in the payments journey and that corporates and small businesses alike will have access to an equal and interconnected system in which to communicate freely.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Paying By Numbers” – Hugh Burden, AutoRek in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
With transaction processing happening at unprecedented speed and volume, quality data is the only way to complete the picture, says Hugh Burden of automated reconciliations provider AutoRek. THE PAYTECH MAGAZINE: Can you tell us more about yourself, your role at AutoRek and the company itself?. HUGH BURDEN: I head up...
ffnews.com
Tingg by Cellulant Wins Merchants Payment Company of the Year at the 2022 Nigeria Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards
Tingg, Cellulant’s (https://www.Cellulant.io) acclaimed payment platform has been recognized as the ‘Merchants Payment Company of the Year 2022’, award at the BAFI Awards. The recognition was bestowed at the 10th BusinessDay Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards event, which was held in November in Lagos, Nigeria.
ffnews.com
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Technology Focused on Problem Solving is Essential for the Mass Affluent
We chat with Ian Rand, the CEO of Monument Bank, about the different types of affluent customers in banking and the various needs they each possess. For Rand, context-orientated technology is integral to the delivery of a successful product – its use aids both the customer and the employee in directly identifying and solving the problems a customer has.
ffnews.com
HSBC’s Natalie Blyth on Sustainability and Persuading Corporates to Change
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Natalie Blyth, the Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at HSBC (and NED at HSBC Latin America), to discuss corporate commitment to ESG compliance and why sustainable business models can open up new streams of revenue. For Blyth, banks need to lean in and work together to build new technologies around sustainability. This strategy would better equip them with data that would be essential for the growth of their big and small business clients.
ffnews.com
Abdul Naushad on the Promise of a ‘Glocal’ Payments Ecosystem
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Buckzy’s Abdul Naushad discusses the movement of real-time payments into cross-border in the U.S. and what that means for banks. As payments become more ‘glocal,’ Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks will find partnering with fintechs a more cost-effective startegy in facilitating the new payments transition.
ffnews.com
Paymentology Customer, Tweeq, Among First Fintechs in Saudi Arabia to Receive License From Saudi Central Bank
Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, is today proud to announce its support of customer Tweeq, a leading Saudi Fintech, on being among the first in the Kingdom to achieve an e-money license from The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). With its official SAMA license, Tweeq will soon launch...
ffnews.com
Paydock Powers New E-commerce Solution From Australian Banking Giant CBA
PAYDOCK, the payments orchestration platform, has partnered with major Australian banking group The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to launch PowerBoard, a uniquely simple solution for a merchant’s technology integrations, payments, and fraud prevention needs. Delivering a first in Australian banking, PowerBoard will make enabling and scaling online businesses...
ffnews.com
Temenos Expands Agreement with Mbanq to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service in the US
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Mbanq, one of US’s leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, has expanded its relationship with Temenos to accelerate BaaS adoption in the US. The agreement deepens the companies’ collaboration after last year’s launch of a joint Credit Union as-a-Service offering (link). Temenos has...
Comments / 0