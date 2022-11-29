At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Natalie Blyth, the Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at HSBC (and NED at HSBC Latin America), to discuss corporate commitment to ESG compliance and why sustainable business models can open up new streams of revenue. For Blyth, banks need to lean in and work together to build new technologies around sustainability. This strategy would better equip them with data that would be essential for the growth of their big and small business clients.

