Hart County, GA

NE Ga police blotter: bond hearings for gang suspects, indictments for murder suspect

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
Bond hearings have been held for eight of the eleven suspected gang members arrested in a gang sweep in Hart County: bond for two of them was set at $50 thousand each, with bond denied the other six. The remaining three suspects will have bond hearings in the coming weeks. They were arrested last month in Hart and Franklin counties.

A Hall County man gets a one-year federal prison sentence: Othan Marban of Gainesville pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle guns to drug cartels in Mexico.

A Hall County grand jury hands up indictments in the case of Rashon Bacon. The 45 year-old man from Gillsville is accused in the death of his girlfriend. 26 year-old Alexis Roberson was stabbed to death in August.

A South Carolina man whose vehicle hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Alto has been charged in the incident that happened near the Arrendale State Prison. The 52 year-old woman who was hit was hospitalized at Habersham Medical Center. The Georgia State Patrol says 39 year-old Lloyd Wensel of Westminster South Carolina is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The Sheriff’s Office in Rabun County has put out a lookout for two men wanted on theft charges: deputies were, at last report, still trying to track down James Hicks and Preston English, who are wanted on felony warrants in Rabun, Gwinnett, and Hall counties.

Related
golaurens.com

U.S. Marshal’s Service arrests one on attempted murder charge

An arrest was made on Thursday in reference to an attempted murder that occurred earlier this year. Agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Davoris Tanyata Smiley for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. The arrest was a result of a shooting incident that occurred in October of this year in Laurens.
LAURENS, SC
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens Teen Arrested for Shooting Death

Wednesday afternoon, Athens-Clarke police arrested an Athens teen in connection with the October 28 shooting death of a 20-year old Athens woman. Police say 18-year old Daviae Oliver is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. Around the same time,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Woman shoots neighbor over barking dogs, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police arrested a woman accused of shooting her neighbor after an argument over barking dogs. The Flowery Branch Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a home just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a woman in the street who had been shot multiple times.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Greenville County on Wednesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Henderson Street near West Parker Road at around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Speeding vehicle leads to Greenwood drug bust, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate traffic stop led to the discovery of pounds of marijuana, plus cocaine and other drugs along with a large amount of cash, according to police. The Greenwood Police Department posted the bust that happened Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, but did not say where it happened.
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Passenger killed in Hall County accident

A person was killed Wednesday morning after a single vehicle accident on Tanners Mill Road in Gainesville. Jose Luis Estala, 67, of Gainesville was reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan south on Tanners Mill Road and approximently 2:30 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol. Estala attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSPA 7News

Greenville police search for woman last seen in June

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a woman who was last heard from in June. 29-year-old Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family. She was last known to live in an apartment on Halton Road, according to police. Police mentioned that Lee does not have […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

HAZMAT called to crash on I-85 in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said HAZMAT, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred just after 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 6 and Wooten Road on I-85 southbound. Officials...
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

