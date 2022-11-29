NE Ga police blotter: bond hearings for gang suspects, indictments for murder suspect

Bond hearings have been held for eight of the eleven suspected gang members arrested in a gang sweep in Hart County: bond for two of them was set at $50 thousand each, with bond denied the other six. The remaining three suspects will have bond hearings in the coming weeks. They were arrested last month in Hart and Franklin counties.

A Hall County man gets a one-year federal prison sentence: Othan Marban of Gainesville pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle guns to drug cartels in Mexico.

A Hall County grand jury hands up indictments in the case of Rashon Bacon. The 45 year-old man from Gillsville is accused in the death of his girlfriend. 26 year-old Alexis Roberson was stabbed to death in August.

A South Carolina man whose vehicle hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Alto has been charged in the incident that happened near the Arrendale State Prison. The 52 year-old woman who was hit was hospitalized at Habersham Medical Center. The Georgia State Patrol says 39 year-old Lloyd Wensel of Westminster South Carolina is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The Sheriff’s Office in Rabun County has put out a lookout for two men wanted on theft charges: deputies were, at last report, still trying to track down James Hicks and Preston English, who are wanted on felony warrants in Rabun, Gwinnett, and Hall counties.

