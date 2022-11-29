Read full article on original website
Paymentology Customer, Tweeq, Among First Fintechs in Saudi Arabia to Receive License From Saudi Central Bank
Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, is today proud to announce its support of customer Tweeq, a leading Saudi Fintech, on being among the first in the Kingdom to achieve an e-money license from The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). With its official SAMA license, Tweeq will soon launch...
Mast’s Rob Stronach on Innovating Mortgage Lending Technology
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we talk to Rob Stronach, the Co-Founder and CPO of mortgage origination software builder, Mast, about innovations in lending data and technology that can benefit brokers during the underwriting process. Building a cohesive lending technology platform is a big task – for a young startup like Mast, perfecting the breadth of their services for a slice of their current lenders is their current goal.
The Fintech Fix 01/12/22
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
HSBC’s Natalie Blyth on Sustainability and Persuading Corporates to Change
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Natalie Blyth, the Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at HSBC (and NED at HSBC Latin America), to discuss corporate commitment to ESG compliance and why sustainable business models can open up new streams of revenue. For Blyth, banks need to lean in and work together to build new technologies around sustainability. This strategy would better equip them with data that would be essential for the growth of their big and small business clients.
Paydock Powers New E-commerce Solution From Australian Banking Giant CBA
PAYDOCK, the payments orchestration platform, has partnered with major Australian banking group The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to launch PowerBoard, a uniquely simple solution for a merchant’s technology integrations, payments, and fraud prevention needs. Delivering a first in Australian banking, PowerBoard will make enabling and scaling online businesses...
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Alex Panican, The LHoFT
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we chat with Alex Panican, the Deputy CEO of the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT), about the benefits of partnering with startups and fintechs, and the future of the financial services industry. For Panican, fintech empowers financial inclusivity because technology-focused businesses are streamlining access to capital to the most underserved in the world, from SMEs to the unbanked.
Thales Addresses Inclusivity With Its ‘Voice Payment Card’
Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard.
Atec Group Partners With MoneySuperMarket to Offer Direct-to-consumer Boat Insurance Quote and Buy Service
Atec Group has partnered with MoneySuperMarket to offer their industry leading direct-to-consumer boat insurance comparison service through its consumer brand InsureMy. Available at https://www.moneysupermarket.com/boat-insurance/, InsureMy has put together a panel of specialist marine insurers to provide cover for a wide range of boats from sailing yachts, narrowboats and motor cruisers through to jet skis, canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, windsurfs and surfboards.
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz on Markets and the Power of the Individual
In an exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform Stake, we talk about financial markets and giving everyone the equal opportunity to engage with them. Leibowitz believes in the power of the individual – technology and the recent pandemic have produced a cultural shift in the trading world, where the average consumer has the agency to participate in the market along with Wall Street power players.
CGI’s Manoj Mishra on Why Banks Risk Irrelevancy
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we have Manoj Mishra, Vice President, of consulting firm CGI, about banks and the risk of irrelevancy they face if they do not adapt to the new digital-first environment of modern finance. For Mishra, banks need to eliminate the ivory tower mindset and meet customers where they are – modern consumers are a lot more active with whom they decide to bank with and will choose based on how convenient the experience is.
Stepchange Appoints Charlotte Chambers as Chief Technology & Information Officer
StepChange is delighted to announce the appointment of Charlotte Chambers to head up the charity’s vital ongoing technology investment and transformation programme. Charlotte is currently leading on one of the largest eCommerce technology transformation programmes in Europe at Asda. She joins the charity at a time when the drive...
Paynt Launches New Business Funding Product for Merchants
Paynt has recently launched Paynt Funding – a fully embedded cash advance solution that allows merchants of any size to access extra funds in no time. Many small and medium-sized enterprises are currently experiencing financial pressure as the cost of doing business continues to rise. Having processed millions of transactions for SME clients worldwide, Paynt understands the needs of its merchants. This is why a quick and easy financial solution is being introduced to help businesses regain control of their cash flow.
FF Awards 2022 Highlights
The Highlights from the FF Awards 2022 are finally here! Our second iteration of the awards was a fantastic success, featuring special guests, entertainment & rising stars in fintech. Can anyone spot themselves in the highlights?
Norse Atlantic Airways Selects Tickitto to Provide Its Customers With Tickets to Sports, Live Events and Attractions
Tickitto AI Limited has announced its partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways to give their customers access to the best activities across all their destinations. Tickitto has confirmed that its events marketplace is now available to all Norse Atlantic customers to book tickets to leading sports, and live music events, alongside the best that theater has to offer. This is all supplemented by a full range of attractions, cultural tours and experiences at their chosen destinations. The events platform will be available from both Norse Atlantic’s UK and French websites simultaneously.
NatWest’s Solange Chamberlain on What Banks Need to do to Get to Net-Zero
Joining us for the FF Salon at Sibos 2022, we talk to Solange Chamberlain, the Chief Operating Officer, of Commercial Bank at NatWest, about how the banking sector can progress ESG efforts. More banks are setting out targets to get to net zero, and for Chamberlain, the use of consumer data points around individual carbon footprints will play a big part in getting that.
Tingg by Cellulant Wins Merchants Payment Company of the Year at the 2022 Nigeria Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards
Tingg, Cellulant’s (https://www.Cellulant.io) acclaimed payment platform has been recognized as the ‘Merchants Payment Company of the Year 2022’, award at the BAFI Awards. The recognition was bestowed at the 10th BusinessDay Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards event, which was held in November in Lagos, Nigeria.
The US needs a new chief technology officer sooner rather than later
Last month, my nonprofit the Institute for Education — which focuses on bipartisanship and the power of soft diplomacy — hosted an event celebrating the “Civic Tech Revolution.” The event honored Justice Stephen Breyer for his years of service and commitment to understanding technology and our changing world throughout his decades on the Supreme Court. Our program included a panel of leaders in the tech-in-government space including U.S. chief data scientist Denise Ross, leaders of the U.S. Digital Corps, Presidential Innovation Fellows, and other leaders of the often overlooked effort to deliver modernized government to the American people.
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Technology Focused on Problem Solving is Essential for the Mass Affluent
We chat with Ian Rand, the CEO of Monument Bank, about the different types of affluent customers in banking and the various needs they each possess. For Rand, context-orientated technology is integral to the delivery of a successful product – its use aids both the customer and the employee in directly identifying and solving the problems a customer has.
ACI Worldwide and Vendo Services Partner to Enable Merchants to Offer Cryptocurrency Payments Globally
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and Vendo Services, a leading European payment service provider (PSP), have announced an extension of their partnership that will enable Vendo Services to offer more than 127 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, to its global merchant customers amid rising customer demand for cryptocurrency payments.
