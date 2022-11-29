Tickitto AI Limited has announced its partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways to give their customers access to the best activities across all their destinations. Tickitto has confirmed that its events marketplace is now available to all Norse Atlantic customers to book tickets to leading sports, and live music events, alongside the best that theater has to offer. This is all supplemented by a full range of attractions, cultural tours and experiences at their chosen destinations. The events platform will be available from both Norse Atlantic’s UK and French websites simultaneously.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO