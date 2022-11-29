ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

In His Name-Colleton Christmas Cookie Crawl Contest planned

PRESS RELEASE - In His Name Colleton will be hosting its second Christmas Cookie Crawl Fundraiser at the Walterboro Christmas Parade 5:30-7:30 p.m. on December 4 for those in need in Colleton County. They will be located in front of AHAB, next door at 251 E Washington Street and around...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
‘Christmas Made in the South’ kicks off in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas Made in the South returns to the Ladson fairgrounds this weekend and people will have the chance to see different items on display. Handmade art, unique jewelry and vibrant entertainment are only a few delights people are able to see at this year’s 29th annual Christmas Made in the South Festival.
LADSON, SC
High level of flu activity in SC at start of holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holiday season is in full gear, the influenza-like illness activity level was around three times higher in South Carolina than the state’s annual average. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a 9.0% of patient visits to SC ilINet providers...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Tanger Outlets Charleston to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Charleston is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Charleston The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
CHARLESTON, SC
MUSC still working to address payroll issues for some employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is still working to address problems impacting payroll for many employees. Several people working in various capacities for MUSC tell News 2 they have not received their full paycheck amount since October when the hospital transitioned to a new payroll management platform. A spokesperson […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville High School lifts ‘secure hold’ prompted by threat

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials say a secure hold at Summerville High School was lifted about 90 minutes after it was put in place. A message sent to parents at 11:45 a.m. Thursday states the school was released from the hold and the school would continue with its regular school day, including all school activities.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Kindergarten readiness to expand across Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is addressing the county’s kindergarteners’ needs. Leaders in the school district hosted a conference Wednesday with community members. CCSD Superintendent Donald Kennedy says far too many kids are unprepared going into elementary school and they have called in reinforcements...
CHARLESTON, SC
450 new jobs coming to Dorchester County

Piggie Stardust returns to Charleston Animal Society. A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the man accused of stealing her was arrested. College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. Media briefing on Johns Island fire. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
NCFD: Camper fire led investigators to stolen pig

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is crediting fire investigators with finding a stolen pig. According to the department, NCFD crews were dispatched to a fire in “a homemade travel trailer” on Highland Terrace Drive Thursday morning. After extinguishing the fire, crews worked to get the occupants of the trailer and their two potbelly pigs emergency accommodations. They also took photos of the scene — including the pigs — as part of the investigation into the cause of the fire.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Suspect in deadly Summerville barber shop shooting extradicted to SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges. Steven Earl Johnson, 23, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Mount Pleasant woman helps decorate White House for Christmas

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Mount Pleasant just got back from the experience of a lifetime: helping decorate the White House for Christmas!. Sheryl Frost says she applied through the White House’s lottery system and was selected a few weeks later. She spent all of last week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. cutting out stars, moving and packing boxes and decorating. Two of the First Lady’s sisters even joined in on the fun.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
35 Free Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina

Family Destination Guide has just published this beautiful video of 35 free things to do in Charleston, SC, and surrounding areas. Charleston is an elegant and charming place that ensures an unforgettable trip for your family and friends. You have tons of things to do in this city without worrying about your budget, such as free-access routes for you to bike through, walking on picturesque seashores, window shopping on trendy street markets, and checking out free-access events in museums.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston County Schools report phone, internet outage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials say their information technology department is working to resolve a district-wide phone and internet outage. The district notified parents via an automated message at 11:48 a.m. of the outage. “It may be difficult to get in touch with your student’s school...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
CHARLESTON, SC

