NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is crediting fire investigators with finding a stolen pig. According to the department, NCFD crews were dispatched to a fire in “a homemade travel trailer” on Highland Terrace Drive Thursday morning. After extinguishing the fire, crews worked to get the occupants of the trailer and their two potbelly pigs emergency accommodations. They also took photos of the scene — including the pigs — as part of the investigation into the cause of the fire.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO