Dogs await new playoff rankings, title game with LSU

The unbeaten Bulldogs are gearing up for Saturday’s SEC Championship Game, a 4 o’clock kick in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with national television on CBS. The Dogs are 17 points favorites over the LSU Tigers. A win would give the Bulldogs their first Southeastern Conference title since 2017.

The 2022 SEC Championship Game is here, as the Bulldogs will take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday. And both teams are dealing with injuries entering the conference title tilt.

For Georgia, Smart provided positive news on the status of AD Mitchell and Zion Logue. Mitchell was able to play on Saturday, but just for one snap. Smart told reporters on a teleconference that Mitchell was able to do more in practice this past week and the hope is he can do more this week for the Bulldogs. This was the first time Mitchell had been able to play for Georgia dating back to the team’s game against Vanderbilt.

Smart added that Logue is good and that he is dealing with an injury that he first aggravated against Kentucky. The defensive lineman is a key piece in Georgia’s defensive line rotation.

As for Marvin Jones Jr., the outside linebacker is dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to leave Saturday’s game against the Yellow Jackets.

