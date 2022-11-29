ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutledge, GA

Judge: Rivian work can continue amid lawsuit

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
A judge says work to prepare a two thousand acre site along the Morgan-Walton county lien can continue amid a lawsuit aimed at blocking Rivian from manufacturing electric trucks and SUVs near Rutledge.

From the AJC...

Site work will continue at the future Rivian electric vehicle plant east of Atlanta after a local judge declined to issue a stop-work order that could have jeopardized the $5 billion factory.

Five residents near the factory site sued to stop excavation work on the 2,000-acre Rivian factory site in southern Walton and Morgan counties, claiming the activity was sending mud onto their properties and even, at least in one case, into their well water.

Ocmulgee Superior Courts Judge Stephen Bradley denied the stop-work motion Friday in a filing that was made public Monday. His ruling cast doubts as to whether Rivian opponents will be able to find a legal avenue to stop the factory.

