Legendary soccer star Pele has been transferred to an end-of-life care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer star, known as the “King,” is being treated for colon cancer and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection after being hospitalized Tuesday for “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo Hospital, the Folha de Sao Paulo reported. Earlier in the week, the soccer legend — who led Brazil to three World Cup wins in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and whose real name is Edson Arantes de Nascimento — reassured his 2.8 million Twitter followers that he was in hospital, but was feeling good after a career tribute in Qatar, which is currently hosting the World Cup. “Friends, I’m in the hospital doing my monthly visit,” he posted on Twitter. “It’s always good to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who has been sending me good vibes!” Doctors at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein where Pele is being treated refused further comment on his condition Friday.
