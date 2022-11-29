ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, OH

Ridgewood Board of Education Notes

By Special to the Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rG5C_0jQr0tEn00

WEST LAFAYETTE − The Ridgewood Local Schools Board of Education recently met at Ridgewood Middle School to conduct regular business of the district.

Michelle Stoffer, food services director, updated the board on number of meals served this year so far, eligibility requirements for free and reduced services, USDA requirements and challenges facing food services in schools today. Food insecurity many students face when not in school will be supplemented with a cooperative effort with West Lafayette United Methodist Church via a grant from the district. Blessing Bags with additional food items will be distributed to students starting Nov. 30.

Sara McCurdy, a middle school teacher and adviser for the Beyond the Bell afterschool program, spoke on the many afterschool programs students can participate in. The programs help with academics and cater to a variety of interests. They include the chess club, drama club, math club, book club and science club.

Middle school teacher Alex Mullen gave a presentation on the drama club and the upcoming performances to be presented. Mullen writes and directs his version of many well known plays. Students Audrey Tubbs and Noah Smoulder spoke to the board on the plays they've done and the positive impact they've had.

Donations for October were $525. Christy Nelson resigned as a full-time employee, but will retain substitute status. Susie Blackstone was transferred to an afternoon custodian at Ridgewood High School. Jane Crow was approved as a volunteer. Dan Kinsey accepted a utility positions at the middle school. Darcy Brickles had hours amended to 5.25 hours for the bus and 2.75 hours as an aide. Kim Olinger and Michelle Stoffer had their salary increased by 50 cents an hour each. Melissa Asbury was placed on true experience.

Following the meeting, the board was entertained by fourth grade students led by music teacher Shannon Folkert in the gymnasium with a repeat of a Veterans Day program from Nov. 11.

The next regular board meeting will be at 7 a.m. Dec. 16 at Ridgewood High School.

Report submitted by board member Cathy McCrea.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Ashland County Parks Director Resigns

The Director of the Ashland County Parks in stepping away from her role. RichlandSource.com reports, Stephanie Featheringill resigned to spend more time with her family and will stay through the end of December. The Ashland County Commissioners accepted Featheringill’s resignation on November 14th and as search is underway for a...
sciotopost.com

ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

New Phila Turns to Consulting Firm for Downtown Improvements

Nick McWilliams reporting – New Philadelphia officials are turning to some outside help in reshaping their downtown and bolstering the local economy. According to Mayor Joel Day, funds are being put to use following the closure of the New Phila Business and Community Association non-profit. The left over money...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WHIZ

30th Annual Festival of Trees

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday is the 30th Annual Festival of Trees and the halls of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center were decked with plenty of holiday décor up for auction!. And you can still get your bids in, either by phone at (740)-450-1990, or in-person until 6 PM.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia road to stop receiving mail

(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
thelevisalazer.com

David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH

David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. David was born May 21, 1986 in Lancaster, CA to David Lee Nichols, Sr. and Connie (Smith) Kent. David was a machinist C & C Operator. He loved to play games and...
MANSFIELD, OH
WHIZ

2023 Muskingum County Dog Licenses

ZANESVILLE, oh – Muskingum County Dog Licenses are now available to be purchased. It is the state law in Ohio that every dog over the age of three months must be licensed. Although there are benefits to getting your dog licensed. For example, if your furry friend would become missing while wearing a dog tag, the owner can be easily and accurately identified.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
osoblanco.org

Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed

It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
LANCASTER, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat

MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area

If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Worker Injured on I-70

The State Highway Patrol said one person was injured in a construction accident on Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just before 4pm when 43-year-old Christopher Siefker of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with construction on the Interstate 70 project. The patrol said that Siefker became trapped in an auger....
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy