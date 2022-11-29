ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Lightning visit the Bruins after Stamkos’ 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -165, Lightning +141; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Boston Bruins after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Lightning’s 6-5 overtime win.

Boston has a 14-2-0 record overall and a 4-3-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins are seventh in league play serving 12.1 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay has a 4-1-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 9-6-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 13-1-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 5-3 in the previous meeting. David Krejci led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 10 goals and 23 assists for the Lightning. Nicholas Paul has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (shoulder), Craig Smith: day to day (upper-body), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed), Linus Ullmark: day to day (upper-body).

Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NHL

Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again

During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Bogosian, Point & More

Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning did not let the tryptophan from their turkey dinner slow them down, as they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Friday night (Nov. 26). The win evened their mark for the week after suffering a 5-3 loss at the hands of the league-leading Boston Bruins on Monday (Nov. 21). They are 7-3-1 during their last 11 games, nine of which were played at home.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on...
FOX Sports

Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

JON COOPER FRUSTRATED THAT LIGHTNING TOOK PENALTY IN 3RD PERIOD THAT COST THEM THE GAME

If you're an NHL team going into TD Garden in Boston this season, good luck trying to get a victory. The Bruins scored twice in the third period on Tuesday night against Tampa Bay to extend their record at home this season to 13-0-0. The Lightning were tied with Boston 1-1 heading into the third period, before rookie defencemanNicklaus Perbix took a tripping penalty which led to a Taylor Hall powerplay goal.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

