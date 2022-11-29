ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich pedestrian involved in collision with a school bus

Norwich, CT. (WFSB) - Norwich police reported many calls about a school bus and pedestrian collision. A motor vehicle collision occurred in the area of 100 Town Street on Friday. There were confirmed injuries from the incident. Emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene. The pedestrian was transported to...
NORWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?

Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Serious injuries reported after car fire on I-91 north

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash has shut down a stretch of I-91 north, in North Haven. Two people are seriously injured after a car slammed into a tree and caught fire near exit 11, according to the fire department. State police say the injuries are life-threatening. State...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford I-95 south rest area reopens after deadly crash

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rest area along Interstate 95 south in Milford is back open Wednesday after a deadly crash. State police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a car. A man drove his Nissan Altima into the rear end of a tractor trailer, police said. The...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
BURLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man charged with causing deadly crash in North Canaan last winter

NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges in connection with a deadly collision that happened in North Canaan last winter. Jarad Seery, 22, of Holyoke, MA was charged with reckless driving, failure to drive right, and misconduct with a motor vehicle. According to state police, Seery was behind...
HOLYOKE, MA
Eyewitness News

Girl attacked by raccoon in Ashford

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge

Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: No arrests yet in Waterbury triple shooting

Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
WATERBURY, CT

