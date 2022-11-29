Read full article on original website
The Road Dance (2022 movie) trailer, release date
A young girl lives in the Outer Hebrides in a small village in the years just before WWI. Isolated and hard by the shore , her life takes a dramatic change when a terrible tragedy befalls her. Startattle.com – The Road Dance 2022. Genre : Drama. Country : United...
"He was the best guitarist I’d ever seen" - the night Jimi Hendrix met his destiny
New York, August 3, 1966. Jimi Hendrix is playing Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village, and through the door comes the man who will turn him into a star
Drinkwater (2022 movie) trailer, release date
A coming-of-age story in the John Hughes tradition. Mike Drinkwater is lost. His father, Hank, is hardly the role model Mike deserves. A young woman moves to town, and their friendship gives them the courage to overcome their challenges. Startattle.com – Drinkwater 2022. Genre : Comedy. Country : Canada.
Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album
For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
Aisha (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Letitia Wright, Josh O’ Connor
Aisha, a young woman seeking asylum in Ireland, is floundering in a maze of social services and bureaucracy. As her situation becomes increasingly dire, Aisha struggles to maintain hope and dignity against the looming threat of deportation. Startattle.com – Aisha 2022. Starring : Letitia Wright / Josh O’ Connor...
On Sacred Ground (2023 movie) trailer, release date, David Arquette, Amy Smart
On Sacred Ground follows Daniel (William Mapother), a journalist and military vet, and Elliot (David Arquette), an oil company executive, who find themselves on opposite sides of the fight during the construction of the contentious Dakota Access Pipeline. As the story unfolds, they go down separate paths during one of the most heated protests and confrontations with Native American tribes in modern US history. Startattle.com – On Sacred Ground 2022.
A GG Allin biopic is coming - and it's going to be helmed by Lords Of Chaos director Jonas Åkerlund
GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die. will explore the violence, drug abuse and all-out chaos of one of punk rock's most notorious figures
Firefly Lane (Season 2) Netflix, Part 1, trailer, release date
For decades, childhood best friends Kate and Tully have weathered life’s storms together – until a betrayal threatens to break them apart for good. Startattle.com – Firefly Lane | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Episode title: “Part 1”. Release date: December 2, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. –...
His Dark Materials (Season 3 Episode 1 & 2) HBO, “The Enchanted Sleeper”, trailer, release date
Hope will spark in darkness. Season 3 of His Dark Materials premieres December 2022. Startattle.com – His Dark Materials | HBO. – Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua (also known as Lyra Silvertongue), a girl who was raised at Jordan College. – Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter, a powerful figure...
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
A Fabled Holiday (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors during their times of deep turmoil. Startattle.com – A Fabled Holiday 2022. A Fabled Holiday is a Hallmark romance comedy-drama movie directed by Ruby J. Munro. The...
Review: Julia Bullock walks her own path in solo album debut
NEW YORK (AP) — “Walking in the Dark,” Julia Bullock (Nonesuch) No one who has followed Julia Bullock’s career will be surprised that her first solo album is made up of unconventional and deeply personal choices. The Black American soprano, one of the most talented singers...
Leonard Cohen Limited TV Drama, ‘Who by Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai,’ Set With ‘Shtisel’ Writer Yehonatan Indursky
Leonard Cohen’s 1973 visit to the frontlines of the Yom Kippur war is set to be dramatized in a new limited TV series from Keshet International and Sixty-Six Media. “Who by Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai” is an adaptation of Matti Friedman’s book of the same name, which tells the story of Cohen’s 1973 concert on the frontlines of war. “In October 1973 the poet and singer Leonard Cohen – 39 years old, famous, unhappy, and at a creative dead end – traveled to the Sinai desert and inserted himself into the chaos and blood of the Yom Kippur War,” reads...
