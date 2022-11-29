Read full article on original website
Bad batches of bipolar and epilepsy drug are being distributed in Australia, study finds
Faulty batches of generic lamotrigine tablets—an anti-convulsant drug commonly used for treating bipolar disorder and epilepsy—are being dispensed to patients in Australia. The compromised product is likely a result of poor quality controls during the overseas manufacturing process, research suggests. The study, published in Australasian Psychiatry, used mass...
COVID vaccines: Should people under 50 in the UK be offered a fourth dose?
It's been nearly two years since Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive an approved COVID vaccine at a clinic in Coventry on December 8, 2020. Since then, almost 13 billion doses of various COVID vaccines have been administered globally. And they are estimated to have prevented millions of deaths.
Long-lasting insecticidal malaria nets' biological effectiveness may be short-lived
Potentially life-saving insecticidal malaria nets, designed to be biologically effective for at least 3 years, may stop working well after just 12 months, suggests research of their use in one East African country and published online in the open access journal BMJ Global Health. These nets have proved essential in...
Effectiveness of COVID vaccines against death remains high in children regardless of variant
The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing death remains high in children and adolescents regardless of the predominant circulating variant, suggests a large study from Argentina published by The BMJ today. Although vaccine effectiveness for infection decreased sharply over time, especially during the omicron period, the researchers say that vaccinating...
A deep dive into the omicron variant's origin
First discovered a year ago in South Africa, the SARS-CoV-2 variant later dubbed "omicron" spread across the globe at incredible speed. It is still unclear exactly how, when and where this virus originated. Now, a study published in the journal Science by researchers from Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin and a network of African institutions shows that omicron's predecessors existed on the African continent long before cases were first identified, suggesting that omicron emerged gradually over several months in different countries across Africa.
Mandatory HIV testing and medical examination designed to exclude 'abnormal' migrants to Canada
A new landmark study finds that Canada's process of mandatory HIV screening of migrants is out of step with the OECD and ignores the government's own policy on medical admissibility to Canada. Screening Out, a first-of-its-kind study prepared as a book by Professor Laura Bisaillon, University of Toronto, reveals major...
Post-pandemic outbreak of drug-resistant fungus in Brazil stemming from abuse of medications and full ICUs
In Brazil, a group of researchers has reported the largest outbreak to date of COVID-associated candidemia caused by the same drug-resistant strain of Candida parapsilosis, a fungus that invades the bloodstream and can lead to death. The outbreak occurred in 2020-21 in an intensive care unit (ICU) at a tertiary referral hospital in Salvador, Bahia state, during one of the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
