Phys.org
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. But what happens when endangered animals are brought back from the brink?. Research has shown restoring so-called "keystone" species—those with an outsized impact on their environment—is vital for the health of ecosystems, and can...
Phys.org
Mammoth problem found with extinction timeline
Precisely when mammoths went extinct has fascinated paleontologists for generations, perhaps because their decline coincided with the arrival of people to North and South America. So it's only natural to wonder if humans contributed to the extinction of these enormous beasts of the ice age more than 10,000 years ago.
Phys.org
Findings from 2,000-year-old Uluburun shipwreck reveal complex trade network
More than 2,000 years before the Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic Ocean, another famous ship wrecked in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern shores of Uluburun—in present-day Turkey— carrying tons of rare metal. Since its discovery in 1982, scientists have been studying the contents of the Uluburun shipwreck to gain a better understanding of the people and political organizations that dominated the time period known as the Late.
Phys.org
Virtual tourists can teleport 600 million years to explore an ancient landscape
Fancy donning a VR headset and taking a journey through deep geological time? From today it's possible, with the launch of a 360-degree virtual tour of the 600-million-year-old Flinders Ranges in South Australia. One of Australia's most captivating landscapes can now be explored virtually, thanks to a University of South...
Phys.org
Large terrestrial mammals are more vulnerable to acoustic impact of drones than to visual impact
Large terrestrial mammals are vulnerable to the acoustic sounds of drones, technological systems which are increasingly used to study the wildlife in open habitats such as the savanna and marshes. This is one of the conclusions revealed in a new study published in the journal Drones, which has been led...
Cumbria coalmine plan is ‘backward step’, says government climate expert
A mooted new coalmine in Cumbria would be “a backward step”, the UK government’s climate champion has warned ahead of an imminent decision on the controversial plan’s future, expected this week. Alok Sharma, whose presidency of the Cop26 international climate talks ended last month, took to...
Phys.org
High-resolution modeling of aviation emissions reveals which airline routes in Norway pollute the most
Norwegian greenhouse gas emissions from air traffic are more than twice as high as the worldwide average. "Reducing emissions related to aviation in Norway is a priority in view of our net zero emissions goal," says Helene Muri, a climate researcher at NTNU. Norway's geography with its fjords and mountains...
Phys.org
Coastal property prices and climate risks are both soaring. We must pull our heads out of the sand
Australians' well-documented affinity with the sun, surf and sand continues to fuel coastal property market growth. This growth defies rising interest rates and growing evidence of the impacts of climate change on people living in vulnerable coastal locations. People in these areas are finding it harder to insure their properties...
Phys.org
Regional climate, kilometer-scale dynamical downscaling over the Tibetan Plateau
Known as the "Roof of the World," the Tibetan Plateau is tough to study for meteorological scientists, given its high altitude, steep terrain and harsh natural environments. Limitations and uncertainties of general observation tools spawned model simulations to obtain more comprehensive meteorological information. However, numerous studies have shown large biases...
Phys.org
Peru slaughters more than 37,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak
Peruvian authorities have culled at least 37,000 birds on a chicken farm due to bird flu, officials said Thursday. After previously affecting wildlife in several areas nationwide, this outbreak took place at a farm in Huacho, north of Lima, the national agricultural health agency SENASA said Thursday. "They have all...
Phys.org
Researchers suggest the climate crisis requires international minerals agreement
As the United States and other countries around the world begin to transition to utilizing green technologies on a larger scale, it will be necessary to have access to the minerals needed to build the infrastructure for those green technologies. Growing international tensions and geopolitical events, however, especially among the...
Phys.org
Fossil discovery in storeroom cupboard shifts origin of modern lizard back 35 million years
A specimen retrieved from a cupboard in the Natural History Museum in London has shown that modern lizards originated in the Late Triassic and not the Middle Jurassic as previously thought. This fossilized relative of living lizards such as monitor lizards, gila monsters and slow worms was identified in a...
Phys.org
The good and the bad of COVID-19 response in multi-level governance
How did multi-level governance in Europe influence the overall effectiveness of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what was its impact? A recent study carried out as part of the PERISCOPE project analyzes the COVID-19 response of governance by different levels and highlights some best practices and aspects requiring improvement.
Phys.org
Monitoring maritime emissions at land and sea using drones and handheld particle sensors
Cambridge engineers have used drones, handheld particle sensors and a new modeling framework to measure, map and characterize harmful shipping emission particles at both land and sea. It is the first time that multi-characteristic particle measurements—including lung deposited surface area (LDSA), black carbon, and particle number—have been performed in this way, and it is hoped that this research will inform environmental initiatives and support efforts to clean up the maritime sector.
Phys.org
Opinion: COP27 failed, so why continue with these UN climate summits?
Climate change is an existential threat to human civilization and planetary ecosystems. Yet despite 27 UN Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings that have taken place so far, the international community has been unable to ward off imminent disaster. A number of expert commentators have already declared COP27—the recent UN...
Phys.org
The world finally has its first 'parastronaut'. Can we expect anyone to be able to go to space one day?
The European Space Agency made history last week with the announcement of the first "parastronaut," 41-year-old UK citizen John McFall. He is the first candidate selected for the Parastronaut Feasibility project, described by ESA as a "serious, dedicated and honest attempt to clear the path to space for a professional astronaut with a physical disability."
Phys.org
Ethnic community media can play a key role in a crisis, but it needs our support
The recent "Who Gets to Tell Australian Stories?" report on diversity in Australian newsrooms revealed some grim, but unsurprising figures. The report found most television news and current affairs presenters on major Australian free-to-air networks are Anglo-Celtic. So too were most senior network news editors. One part of this problem...
Phys.org
Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater reveals volcanic hazard areas are underestimated
When magma bubbles up toward Earth's surface and meets groundwater, steam pressure builds, sometimes bursting into eruptions that spew currents of hot ash, potentially burning and asphyxiating people and burying nearby cities. Take, for example, similar ash currents that formed during the eruptions at Mount Vesuvius, which were responsible for many of the fatalities in the city of Pompeii around 79 C.E.
