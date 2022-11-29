ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

Snowflake Stock Plunges after Reporting Q3 Results

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) plunged over 12% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.11, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.05 per share. Sales increased by 66.6% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $557.03...
Zacks.com

G-III Apparel (GIII) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

GIII - Free Report) is likely to report top-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 1, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,072 million, indicating a 5.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool

Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

XPeng is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on November 30. The company’s performance is likely to have been affected by elevated lithium prices and other macro challenges. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on November 30, before the market opens.
NASDAQ

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. The Nasdaq Composite is currently down 31% over the past year, with many stocks falling much further. If there's been any good news to...
tipranks.com

Wall Street Loves These 4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Right Now

With another month left for the tumultuous year of 2022 to end, it’s a good time to prepare to make the most out of 2023 with Wall Street’s highest-rated stocks. Recently, Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) have been rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.

